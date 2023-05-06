Sunday's Bundesliga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Borussia Dortmund to win & both teams to score v Wolfsburg

Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm Sunday

1pt 7-4 bet365

Lyon to beat Montpellier

BT Sport 3, 4.05pm Sunday

1pt 4-6 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunday European football predictions

Borussia Dortmund's hopes of landing a first Bundesliga title since 2012 suffered a major blow last weekend when they drew with Bochum, but they can return to winning ways against Wolfsburg at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

On home soil Dortmund have collected 37 out of a possible 42 points in this term's Bundesliga, battering Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the most recent game on their own patch.

With defender Nico Schlotterbeck due to return this weekend, they look a solid bet to beat the hugely inconsistent Wolfsburg, who have won 12, drawn ten and lost eight of their Bundesliga matches this season.

However, Niko Kovac's Wolves have plundered eight goals in their last two games and can get on the scoresheet in defeat.

It could be too little too late for Lyon in terms of making the European places in Ligue 1 but they were much improved throughout April, winning four of their five matches under the steady guidance of Laurent Blanc.

Alexandre Lacazette has looked increasingly reliable in front of goal, taking his league tally to 20 with his strike against Marseille last month, and Lyon can see off Montpellier.

Although missing Teji Savanier, Montpellier thumped Monaco 4-0 last time out. But that victory said more about the incompetence of their opponents than anything else and they will also be without key creative outlet Wahbi Khazri for the trip to Lyon.

Follow us on Twitter