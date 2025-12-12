Serie A weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Top teams hard to split in Italy

Milan, Napoli and Inter continue to battle it out at the top of congested Serie A table, with Milan leading the standings on their superior head-to-head record over Napoli.

The Rossoneri will expect to beat Sassuolo at San Siro on Sunday, while Napoli and Inter face matchday 15 away trips to Udinese and Genoa.

Serie A predictions & tips for this weekend’s matches

Lecce vs Pisa

Kick-off: 7.45pm Friday

This has the makings of a tight encounter and under 2.5 goals is the bet. Seven of Lecce's last nine matches have gone under 2.5 goals and fellow strugglers Pisa have scored only 10 times in 14 league games, so don't expect a thriller in this one.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

Torino vs Cremonese

Kick-off: 2pm Saturday

Cremonese are performing beyond all expectations and could record a third league win on the bounce at Torino. The Turin hosts are six points adrift of their visitors and have lost their last two home games 5-1 against Como and 3-2 to Milan. Take Cremonese in the draw-no-bet market.

Prediction: Cremonese draw no bet

Parma vs Lazio

Kick-off: 5pm Saturday

Away form is holding back Lazio in Serie A this season but they have an excellent chance of recording a rare win on the road at Parma. The hosts have won only one of their seven home games and have scored just 10 goals in 14 league outings in all this term.

Prediction: Lazio

Atalanta vs Cagliari

Kick-off: 7.45pm Saturday

Atalanta should be full of confidence after beating Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday night and they are a tough nut to crack at their Bergamo base. Sassuolo are the only side to leave the Gewiss Stadium with three points this term and Cagliari may return home empty-handed.

Prediction: Atalanta

Milan vs Sassuolo

Kick-off: 11.30am Sunday

Milan started the weekend top of Serie A but they are not running away with games, scoring just 22 in 14 matches. There have been fewer than three goals in four of their last five league games and a solid Sassuolo side could keep things respectable at the San Siro.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

Fiorentina vs Verona

Kick-off: 2pm Sunday

The bottom two in Serie A face off here and it looks set to be a game that generates a few goals. Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in six of Verona's last seven league matches and there have been at least two goals in eight of Fiorentina's last nine Serie A outings.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Udinese vs Napoli

Kick-off: 2pm Sunday

Napoli have won ten of their 14 league games this season and the champions should have few issues swatting aside Udinese. Only two teams in Serie A have a worse defensive record than the Bianconeri, who have lost three of their last four.

Prediction: Napoli

Genoa vs Inter

Kick-off: 5pm Sunday

Inter were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool on Tuesday but the Nerazzurri should get back to winning ways against Genoa. However, the hosts have won three of their last five and both teams to score has landed in six of their last seven league games.

Prediction: Inter to win & both teams to score

Bologna vs Juventus

Kick-off: 7.45pm Sunday

Bologna fell to a 3-1 defeat against Cremonese in their last Serie A home game but they have lost just one of their last seven league meetings with Juventus and they should be confident of coming out on top here. Juve have won just one of their last six away league games and look vulnerable.

Prediction: Bologna

Roma vs Como

Kick-off: 7.45pm Monday

Roma beat Celtic 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, but this one could be a lot tighter. Six of the Wolves' last eight league games have featured fewer than three goals and last week's 4-0 loss at Inter was the first time Como conceded more than once in a Serie A match this season.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

Read more European football tips from Racing Post Sport:

Ligue 1 weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Marseille should be celebrating

La Liga weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Struggling Real Madrid face another tricky away trip

Bundesliga weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Brilliant Bayern can put Mainz to the sword

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.