Serie A weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Inter to land a hammer blow

Europe's most exciting title race took more twists and turns in midweek as both Milan and Napoli dropped points, allowing Inter to establish a three-point Serie A lead thanks to a 2-0 win over Parma.

It's a huge week in Italy's top flight as Inter and Napoli do battle at San Siro, while Milan travel to a resurgent Fiorentina side.

Como vs Bologna

Kick-off: 2pm Saturday

Como are on a three-match winning run and Cesc Fabregas's impressive outfit will approach the second half of the season with hopes of sealing a European place. They can improve their chances with a home win over Bologna, who are winless in six Serie A matches.

Prediction: Como

Udinese vs Pisa

Kick-off: 2pm Saturday

Udinese returned to winning ways against Torino on Wednesday and can double up against lowly Pisa, who are rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings. The hosts have beaten Atalanta and Napoli on home soil this term and should have the quality to see off their troubled opposition.

Prediction: Udinese

Roma vs Sassuolo

Kick-off: 5pm Saturday

Inconsistent Roma have won three and lost four of their last seven Serie A matches, and they look difficult to trust at home to Sassuolo. The Neroverdi haven't won since early December, but they have lost just one of their last seven on the road, holding Milan and beating Atalanta in that run.

Prediction: Sassuolo or draw double chance

Atalanta vs Torino

Kick-off: 7.45pm Saturday

This should be an entertaining contest. Atalanta are flying having won eight of their last ten games, while Torino have found the net in each of their last nine outings. At least one team has failed to score in each of the hosts' last four fixtures, but this Bergamo battle should buck that trend.

Prediction: Both teams to score

Lecce vs Parma

Kick-off: 11.30am Sunday

Just one point and place splits these two teams in Serie A but Parma look overpriced for victory having lost only one of their last six away games, which features victories at Pisa and Verona. Lecce are winless in three and they have lost their last two home games, against Roma and Como, to nil.

Prediction: Parma

Milan will bid to bounce back from a frustrating midweek draw with Genoa Credit: AC Milan via Getty Images

Fiorentina vs Milan

Kick-off: 2pm Sunday

After a dismal start to the season, Fiorentina have improved to claim seven points from their last four matches. Fiorentina are unlikely to be a pushover for title-chasing Milan, but the Rossoneri are 26 points better off than their hosts and look overpriced to record a sixth win in eight games.

Prediction: Milan

Verona vs Lazio

Kick-off: 5pm Sunday

Lazio have enjoyed four successive Serie A wins over Verona and they can maintain that dominance. The visitors are winless in four, but three of those were draws, and their opponents have won only one of their eight home league matches this season.

Prediction: Lazio

Inter vs Napoli

Kick-off: 7.45pm Sunday

This could have a big say on proceedings in the Serie A title race and leaders Inter can come up with the goods. The Nerazzurri have reeled off six straight league wins, and seven defeats in their last 11 away games in all competitions shows that Napoli are far from convincing on their travels.

Prediction: Inter

Genoa vs Cagliari

Kick-off: 5.30pm Monday

Both teams to score looks the bet at Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Both teams have found the net in five of Genoa's last six Serie A matches, and the hosts have not kept a clean sheet in 13 matches. Cagliari, meanwhile, have shipped 13 goals in their last eight league outings.

Prediction: Both teams to score

Juventus vs Cremonese

Kick-off: 7.45pm Monday

Juventus are hoping to force their way into the title battle following four wins from five matches, and lowly Cremonese look unlikely to halt their charge. Juventus have won to nil in three of their last five matches, while Cremonese have blanked in four of their last five.

Prediction: Juventus to win to nil

