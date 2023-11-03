Saturday's Serie A and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Saturday European football predictions

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli have had a mixed start to their title defence, but still find themselves fifth and just seven points off league leaders Inter, with their away form the reason for such a high position.

Rudi Garcia's side are unbeaten on their travels across all competitions, winning five of their seven away matches, and look set to continue that run against bottom-of-the-table Salernitana.

The hosts are yet to win a Serie A match this term, have managed just six league goals in their ten fixtures and have failed to score in six of their last eight games in Italy's top flight, suggesting they are in for a tough time against a side they have not beaten since being promoted in 2021.

Napoli won this fixture 2-0 last season and have recorded a clean sheet in three of their last four away matches, so a win and a shutout look on the cards for Gil Azzurri in Salerno.

In Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt have found form after a stuttering start and can continue their good run against Union Berlin, who have lost their last 11 matches.

Frankfurt won 3-1 in their last Bundesliga away game at high-flying Hoffenheim before thrashing HJK 6-0 in the Europa Conference League and drawing 3-3 with title-chasing Borussia Dortmund to highlight the progress they have made under Dino Toppmoller.

Those two results against strong sides were a step in the right direction and they can continue to improve against a team they beat 2-0 in their last meeting and who are woefully out of form.

Union have lost all of their last five home matches, scoring just two goals in those fixtures, and can be readily opposed.

