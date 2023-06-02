Saturday's Ligue 1 and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Lens to beat Auxerre

Lazio to beat Empoli

Saturday European football predictions

Incentive often plays a key role on the final day of a campaign, but in the case of Auxerre's clash with Lens on Saturday it could be the team with nothing to play for who prevail.

Auxerre head into their final round of Ligue 1 fixtures at risk of relegation and know that they must win to guarantee survival. However, recent form does not suggest they will get the job done.

Christophe Pelissier's men have failed to win any of their last six league games and they could again come up short against Lens, who will finish second regardless of what happens on the final day.

Lens will, however, want to finish on a high note and they have won their last six games, beating Marseille and Monaco as part of that run, so back them to win.

Lazio are on course to finish as best of the rest in Serie A and they can secure second spot with victory over lowly Empoli in their final Serie A outing.

The Eagles have won 21 of their 37 league matches this season and have won their last two contests against Udinese and Cremonese.

They should run out comfortable winners against Empoli, who have won only twice on the road in Serie A all season.

