Saturday's Ligue 1 and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Best bets
Lens to beat Marseille
Inter to beat Roma
Saturday European football predictions
The Ligue 1 title is Paris Saint-Germain's to lose this season so Lens and Marseille are engaged in a straight shootout for second spot and they clash in the division's headline fixture on Saturday.
Finishing second means qualification for next season's Champions League group stage and only a point separates the sides before their clash at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.
But Lens have won 14 of their 16 games on their own patch in Ligue 1 this season, having pummelled Monaco 3-0 in their most recent home contest, and, spearheaded by 18-goal Lois Openda, they are a value bet to prevail.
Marseille have won their last three games but needed a late winner against Lyon and had to come from behind against Auxerre.
Injuries are piling up for Roma, who will not be helped by defender Zeki Celik's sending-off against Monza, and they should be opposed against Inter.
A seismic Champions League semi-final with Milan is on the horizon for Inter but they have not let that distract them from their Serie A duties and the club have won each of their last four games.
In that run, Inter saw off Juventus in the Coppa Italia and thumped Verona 6-0 last time out and they can capitalise on Roma's injury woes at the Stadio Olimpico.
