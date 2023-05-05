Saturday's Ligue 1 and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Lens to beat Marseille

BT Sport 2, 8pm

1pt 13-10 general

Inter to beat Roma

BT Sport 3, 5pm

1pt 29-20 bet365

Saturday European football predictions

The Ligue 1 title is Paris Saint-Germain's to lose this season so Lens and Marseille are engaged in a straight shootout for second spot and they clash in the division's headline fixture on Saturday.

Finishing second means qualification for next season's Champions League group stage and only a point separates the sides before their clash at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

But Lens have won 14 of their 16 games on their own patch in Ligue 1 this season, having pummelled Monaco 3-0 in their most recent home contest, and, spearheaded by 18-goal Lois Openda, they are a value bet to prevail.

Marseille have won their last three games but needed a late winner against Lyon and had to come from behind against Auxerre.

Injuries are piling up for Roma, who will not be helped by defender Zeki Celik's sending-off against Monza, and they should be opposed against Inter.

A seismic Champions League semi-final with Milan is on the horizon for Inter but they have not let that distract them from their Serie A duties and the club have won each of their last four games.

In that run, Inter saw off Juventus in the Coppa Italia and thumped Verona 6-0 last time out and they can capitalise on Roma's injury woes at the Stadio Olimpico.

