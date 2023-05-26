Saturday's Ligue 1 and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Lille v Nantes

8pm

1pt 5-4 bet365

Borussia Dortmund to win & over 3.5 goals v Mainz

Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm

1pt 4-5 BoyleSports

Saturday European football predictions

It is crunch time in the Bundesliga on Saturday with Borussia Dortmund one win away from securing their first title since 2012 - and they can get the job done in style against Mainz on the final day of the campaign.

While Bayern Munich have faltered under Thomas Tuchel, Dortmund have excelled, winning four of their last five matches and scoring 18 goals in those victories.

Edin Terzic's men have barely put a foot wrong on home soil this season, winning 14 of their 16 games at Signal Iduna Park and averaging 3.3 goals per game there, so back them to become German champions with a high-scoring victory.

It is the penultimate round of matches in the Ligue 1 this weekend and Saturday's clash between Lille and Nantes carries significance at both ends of the table.

Lille are in the hunt for European football with fifth spot and perhaps even fourth in their sights, but Nantes are in the thick of a relegation battle.

Nantes start the weekend in 17th spot position which would see them relegated from Ligue 1 this season with four teams set to go down. But they are only a point behind 16th-placed Auxerre so all is not lost just yet for the Canaries.

Both teams will likely operate on the front foot and goals could be the way to go. Both teams have scored in 22 of Lille's 36 league matches this season and combining that outcome with over 2.5 goals at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy could eke out some extra value.

