Saturday's Ligue 1 and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

After they picked up just one win in February, Lens's Ligue 1 title challenge looked as if it had come to an end but Franck Haise's side are not the kind to go down without a fight and they go into Saturday's clash with Paris Saint-Germain only six points adrift of the league leaders.

Lens have won their last four matches in Ligue 1, scoring ten times in the process and taking their points total to a club-record 63 after 30 matches, and they are ready to pounce if PSG slip up.

Pacey, pressing striker Lois Openda has been exceptional up top for Lens with 15 league goals to his name this term, while former Southampton man Kevin Danso has found a new lease of life marshalling the team's defence, helping them record 12 clean sheets in the league this season.

They are undoubtedly a stronger side when playing at their Stade Bollaert-Delelis home but Haise's team are a well-oiled machine who have shown they have what it takes to win big matches, having beaten PSG earlier this year in the league and Rennes at the start of the month.

It may be a bold move to back a Lens win at the Parc des Princes but they are at least worth backing to avoid defeat against PSG.

The title race in Germany is even more compelling than in France with Borussia Dortmund only two points behind Der Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich.

Dortmund secured a big win over Union Berlin last Saturday, knocking the capital club off course in the title race, and they can follow that with victory away to Stuttgart.

The Black and Yellows have lost their last two away contests against Leipzig and Bayern Munich in the cup and league but they have looked exceptional in the Ruckrunde - the second half of the season - with ten wins in 12 matches.

Stuttgart should not be taken lightly given they are fighting for their lives in the Bundesliga and they scrambled to a 3-2 win over Bochum last time out.

But before that they had lost four of their last five assignments and they will not have good memories of when they faced Dortmund last October and lost 5-0 at Signal Iduna Park.

Stuttgart have home advantage this time but Dortmund should still be far too strong for their relegation-threatened opponents and look overpriced to come out on top.

