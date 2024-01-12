Saturday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Athletic Bilbao to beat Real Sociedad

Viaplay Sports 2 & LaLigaTV

3pts 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt

2pts 20-21 bet365, BoyleSports

Saturday European football predictions

Home advantage has been crucial in the Basque derby in recent seasons and Athletic Bilbao can continue that trend when they host Real Sociedad at the San Mames on Saturday.

Each of the last four meetings between these rivals has been won by the home team and Athletic Bilbao also have form on their side. Ernesto Valverde's men are on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions, having last lost a game when playing Barcelona in October.

They have won nine matches as part of that streak, beating Atletico Madrid last month, and they look a solid bet to beat Real Sociedad.

The visitors endured a frustrating end to 2023, drawing each of their last three La Liga fixtures against Real Betis, Cadiz and Alaves.

They will not be helped in this game by the absences of Umar Sadiq, who is injured, Takefusa Kubo, who is away at the Asian Cup with Japan, and Hamari Traore, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali.

Both teams scored in all five of Leipzig's games in December and they can mark their return to Bundesliga action with a high-scoring match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt also know where the net is, having thumped Bayern Munich 5-1 in the Bundesliga last month, and both teams have scored in ten of their 16 league fixtures this term.

Couple a bet on both teams to score with over 2.5 goals for a value wager in Saturday's clash between the European hopefuls.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.