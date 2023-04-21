Saturday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Real Madrid to win & under 3.5 goals v Celta Vigo

ITV4, 8pm

1pt 11-8 bet365

Borussia Dortmund to beat Eintracht Frankfurt

Sky Sports Mix, 4.30pm

3pts 13-20 Betfair

Saturday European football predictions

Real Madrid are through to the last four of this season's Champions League after comfortably seeing off Chelsea in the quarter-finals and retaining their continental crown will be their priority in the closing weeks of the season.

Los Blancos have looked unlikely to retain their La Liga title for some time given Barcelona's advantage at the summit, but they have still been fairly reliable in their league fixtures.

Real have lost only two of their last nine assignments in La Liga - one a narrow defeat to Barcelona and the other coming in a ding-dong battle with Villarreal, who won 3-2.

With the Champions League semi-finals and a Copa del Rey final on the horizon, Real Madrid can still make it a successful campaign and Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to ensure his side maintain a winning habit in the next couple of months.

With that in mind, they should make no mistake against Celta Vigo, who have little left to play for in La Liga with the European places out of reach and relegation highly unlikely.

Real have won their last three matches to nil and can be expected to produce another resolute defensive performance against Celta. Backing Madrid to win a match featuring no more than three goals appeals.

The Bundesliga title race is far more intriguing and Borussia Dortmund should scent blood given Bayern Munich's unconvincing start to life under Thomas Tuchel.

Dortmund came into the weekend only two points adrift of Bayern at the top and were unfortunate not to have beaten Stuttgart last time out, conceding a 97th-minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

Dortmund have won ten of their 13 games in the second half of the season and they are a solid bet to see off Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

A seven-game winless sequence has threatened to derail Frankfurt's hopes of European qualification and only four of their 11 Bundesliga wins this term have come on the road.

That does not bode well for the trip to the Signal Iduna Park, where they will likely be weakened at the back with defensive midfielder Kristijan Jakic joining defenders Hrvoje Smolcic and Philipp Max on the sidelines.

Key defender Evan Ndicka is also a doubt and it remains to be seen if Almamy Toure is ready to return to first-team action.

