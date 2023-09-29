Saturday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Real Sociedad to beat Athletic Bilbao

Viaplay Sports, 8pm

2pts 6-5 general

Leipzig draw no bet v Bayern Munich

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm

1pt 17-10 Boylesports

Saturday European football predictions

The last three Basque derbies in La Liga have all gone the way of the home side and that trend looks set to continue when Real Sociedad welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Anoeta on Saturday.

Imanol Alguacil's men won the corresponding fixture 3-1 in January on their way to securing a top-four finish in La Liga and Champions League football, and they can again make home advantage count.

Real Sociedad trail rivals Athletic Bilbao by two points in the La Liga standings but have won three of their last four league contests, winning away to Valencia most recently on Wednesday.

They also began their Champions League campaign on a positive note, holding last season's runners-up Inter to a 1-1 draw in their group opener, although the Basque club deserved maximum points after limiting the Italians to just one shot on target.

Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, were held to a 2-2 draw by Getafe on Wednesday and they could be set for successive matches without a win.

The Bundesliga takes centre stage on Saturday evening when Leipzig host Bayern Munich and a surprise could be on the cards at the Red Bull Arena.

Leipzig thumped Bayern 3-0 in the German Supercup in August and, although this league meeting will carry more significance for the Bavarians, there is every reason to believe the Red Bulls can win again.

Under Marco Rose, Leipzig have made a superb start to the campaign, winning their last six matches with summer signings Benjamin Sesko, Lois Openda and Xavi Simons having gelled quickly.

Bayern Munich have also looked in fine form but leaked five goals in games with Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester United and could have their work cut out against a zippy and enterprising Leipzig side, who make appeal in the draw-no-bet market.

