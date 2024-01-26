Saturday's Bundesliga & Serie A predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Milan & both teams to score v Bologna

TNT Sports 2, 7.45pm Saturday

2pts 3-1 bet365

Leipzig to beat Stuttgart

2.30pm Saturday

3pts 29-20 Betfair

Saturday European football predictions

Milan’s clash with Bologna on Saturday night features two teams going in very different directions. The Rossoneri have won seven of their last nine outings, while Bologna have fallen to seventh in Serie A after going three league games without a win.

The Rossoblu were surprise top-four contenders, so it’s no shock that they’re going through a slump. Their poor run could be set to get even worse, as Milan have strung together five consecutive home wins in the league.

However, Stefano Pioli’s side have conceded in four of their last five, while Bologna have netted in all but one of their last seven league trips. The visitors are fading, but they may well be able to grab a goal at San Siro.

In Germany, Stuttgart are also struggling for form. Their issues are due largely to absences, with four players away at the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

Stuttgart are missing Serhou Guirassy, who has scored 17 of their 38 league goals this term. Without him, they’ve lost both of their games since the Bundesliga returned from its winter break.

Stuttgart host Leipzig, who are just a point behind them in the table. The Red Bulls won 5-1 in the reverse fixture and they’re close to full strength heading into this top-four clash.

Leipzig could use a victory after losing their last two and this is the perfect chance for them to respond. They’ve won five of the last six meetings between the teams and can win again.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.