Saturday's Bundesliga & Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Mix, 5.30pm Saturday

2pts Evs Betfair

Marseille to beat Lille

BT Sport 4, Saturday 8pm

1pt 9-5 Betfair

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday European football predictions

The Bundesliga title remains in Bayern Munich’s hands with two games of the season remaining - but Saturday's meeting with third-placed Leipzig could go a long way to determining the destination of the title.

Bayern hold a one-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund at the top, but their penultimate league fixture against Leipzig won't be straightforward and the champions know that anything less than victory would hand the initiative to Dortmund, who play Augsburg on Sunday.

Games between the two tend to be high-scoring. Four of the last six meetings have featured at least four goals and there have been 27 goals scored at an average of 4.5 per game in that run.

Bayern thumped Schalke 6-0 last time out and more goals look likely in this crucial game in the Bundesliga title race.

Marseille boast one of the best away records in Ligue 1, winning 12 of 17 road trips, and they could be set for more away success on their trip to a Lille side who have won just one of their last four matches.

OM have won four of their last five matches and can get the better of their hosts, who have failed to score in back-to-back games.

Only Lens have a better defensive record than Marseille in Ligue 1 this season and that solidity can help them stage another successful road raid.

Follow us on Twitter