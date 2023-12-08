Saturday's Bundesliga and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Harry Kane to score two or more goals

Saturday 2.30pm

Draw in Atalanta v AC Milan

Saturday 5pm

Inter Milan to win to nil

Saturday 7.45pm

Saturday European football predictions

Harry Kane has adapted to life in Germany comfortably, scoring 18 times in 12 Bundesliga games, and he will be looking to crack the 20-goal mark when Bayern Munich head to Frankfurt on Saturday.

The Bavarians are unbeaten in the league this term and should have no issues in beating Eintracht Frankfurt, who have lost their last four matches in all competitions, being defeated by third-tier side Saarbrucken last time out.

Bayern won this fixture 6-1 last season and another comfortable victory could be on the cards, with Kane likely to be heavily involved if it does turn into a rout.

England's all-time top scorer has notched nine goals in his last four Bundesliga games, netting at least twice in three of those fixtures, and could have a big say on proceedings at the Waldstadion.

In Italy, Milan make the short trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta and they should be feeling confident having beaten their hosts four times in the last five meetings between the sides.

However, their recent away form is far less impressive, with the Rossoneri winning just one of their last five road games and most recently being held to a 2-2 draw with bottom-half Lecce on their travels.

They could also be distracted by their upcoming must-win Champions League clash with Newcastle on Wednesday, which could give Atalanta a chance to strike.

However, the hosts form has been equally as patchy of late, with their only win in six matches coming against Swiss side Sturm Graz.

With both sides failing to impress lately, a close affair should be expected and the points may be shared at the Gewiss Stadium.

Milan's city rivals Inter have lost just once in their 19 matches this season and are on track to lift the Scudetto for the first time since 2021, with another comfortable victory on the cards this weekend.

They welcome 16th-placed Udinese to San Siro and they should have no issues in dispatching a side who have won only one of their last 18 Serie A matches.

Inter have won four of the last five meetings between the pair and should be able to keep a clean sheet in victory on Saturday.

Both teams scored in four of the last five matchups but Udinese may struggle to land a blow this time around, facing the meanest defence in the division.

Simone Inzaghi's men have conceded just seven goals all season and have won five of their last nine matches to nil, including their last two at San Siro, and the league leaders should be backed to keep a clean sheet as well as beating Udinese.

