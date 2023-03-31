Saturday's Bundesliga and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Borussia Dortmund draw no bet v Bayern Munich

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm

1pt 7-2 Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Over 2.5 goals in Inter v Fiorentina

BT Sport 5, 5pm

2pts 8-11 general

Saturday European football predictions

Bayern Munich raised plenty of eyebrows last month when they dismissed young head coach Julian Nagelsmann and replaced him with Thomas Tuchel and their new manager's first assignment is a crucial Der Klassiker contest with rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel managed Dortmund between 2015 and 2017 before spells at PSG and Chelsea, who he led to Champions League glory, and Bayern Munich will be hoping he can make them a dominant force in Europe again.

But the immediate focus will be getting back on top in the Bundesliga, which Dortmund lead by a solitary point heading into Saturday's key match.

While Nagelsmann was not doing a poor job at Bayern, the club had stuttered since the start of the year, losing to Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in their last game before the international break.

Dortmund, meanwhile, have been flying, winning nine and drawing one of their ten Bundesliga matches in 2023.

They are a settled and determined side, whereas Tuchel has had very little time to work with his Bayern Munich players, who have just regrouped after the recent internationals.

He will want to make an immediate impact but that is easier said than done against a Dortmund team who are bursting with confidence and welcome back star midfielder Julian Brandt this week.

Brandt has eight goals and four assists to his name this term and was compared to Kevin De Bruyne by Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic earlier this week.

The Bundesliga title race is the most exciting it has been for many seasons and Dortmund are worth backing in the draw no bet market against Bayern - stakes are returned if it finishes all square.

Despite dominating possession and winning the shot count 18-7, Inter could not find a way past Juventus in their final match before the international break but their clash with Fiorentina on Saturday should be a more open affair.

While Inter are looking to secure a top-three berth in Serie A, Fiorentina are outside contenders for a place in the top six after a run of four straight wins in the league.

They scored at least twice in three of those fixtures and given that Inter, who are spearheaded by 14-goal forward Lautaro Martinez, have seen 78 goals scored in their 27 league matches this term, a bet on over 2.5 goals could be the way to go in this encounter at San Siro.

