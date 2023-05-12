Saturday's Bundesliga and La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Borussia Dortmund -1 goal on handicap v Borussia Monchengladbach

Sky Sports Mix, 5.30pm

2pts 8-13 general

Girona or draw double chance v Real Sociedad 1pm

1pt 5-4 bet365, Coral, Hills

Saturday European football predictions

With only three games remaining Borussia Dortmund cannot afford any more slip-ups in the Bundesliga title race and punters should expect a ruthless performance from Edin Terzic's side when they host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Poor away showings have held Dortmund back lately and the club have dropped points in each of their last four matches on the road. But, at Signal Iduna Park they have been near faultless this campaign.

Terzic's men have collected 40 from a possible 45 points at home in this season's Bundesliga, bashing Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 and Wolfsburg 6-0 in their last two games on their own patch.

Gladbach, meanwhile, are locked in mid-table obscurity and lost their last away game against relegation-threatened Stuttgart, so Dortmund can win this match by two or more goals.

Spearheaded by in-form striker Valentin Castellanos, who has six goals in his last three league games, Girona have hit a purple patch of form in La Liga and are on course to make the top seven this season.

They have won five of their last seven matches in Spain's top flight, headlined by a 4-2 win over Real Madrid, and they can avoid defeat against Real Sociedad, who have blown hot and cold since the turn of the year.

