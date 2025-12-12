Ligue 1 weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Marseille should be celebrating

Lens continue to set the pace in Ligue 1 but Paris Saint-Germain are breathing down their necks with just a point separating the sides at the top of the table.

Marseille, meanwhile, have slipped five points off the leaders and will be eager not to forfeit further ground when they host Monaco on Sunday evening.

Ligue 1 predictions & tips for this weekend’s matches

Angers vs Nantes

Kick-off: 7.45pm Friday

A low-scoring affair looks likely in this one. Twelve of Angers' 15 league games have gone under 2.5 goals and a similar outcome looks likely when they play a Nantes team who have scored just 13 times in 15 matches this term. Take the under to land.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

Rennes vs Brest

Kick-off: 4pm Saturday

Rennes are tough to beat on their patch, winning four of their seven home Ligue 1 outings this term, but Brest have won three games in a row. The visitors have won at a capable Strasbourg outfit and beaten Monaco at home in that run and may spring a surprise.

Prediction: Draw No Bet: Brest

Metz vs Paris Saint-Germain

Kick-off: 6pm Saturday

Paris Saint-Germain had a frustrating 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League this week but they can turn on the style on their trip to Metz. Ligue 1's bottom club have conceded 34 goals in 15 games and another heavy defeat is looming against the European champions.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain to win & over 3.5 goals

Paris FC vs Toulouse

Kick-off: 8.05 Saturday

Paris FC started the Ligue 1 season strongly following promotion but they have gone off the boil in the last couple of months. The capital club have won just one of their last eight in the league and Toulouse, who have already beaten Nice and Lyon on the road this term, may have their number.

Prediction: Toulouse

Lyon vs Le Havre

Kick-off: 2pm Sunday

Lyon have been racking up the wins at home, where they have triumphed eight times in ten matches in all competitions, and they can see off struggling Le Havre. The visitors have lost four of their seven road trips in Ligue 1 and their hosts are growing in confidence.

Prediction: Lyon

Auxerre vs Lille

Kick-off: 4.15pm Sunday

A 1-0 loss at Young Boys on Thursday made it four defeats in their last five away games for Lille and it could be worth opposing them on their trip to Auxerre. Not only will the hosts be fresher, but last weekend's 3-1 victory over Metz extended their unbeaten run to three.

Prediction: Auxerre or draw double chance

Lens vs Nice

Kick-off: 4.15pm Sunday

Lens started the weekend at the Ligue 1 summit following a run of eight wins in nine and they should be too hot for Nice, who have suffered eight straight defeats in all competitions. Lens have kept clean sheets in three of their last five victories at home and can stand firm.

Prediction: Lens to win to nil

Strasbourg vs Lorient

Kick-off: 4.15pm Sunday

Strasbourg have suffered three straight defeats in Ligue 1, two of which ended 1-0, and this could be a cagey clash as they bid to bounce back. Five of Lorient's last seven league outings have featured two goals or fewer and the low-scoring trend may continue at Stade de la Meinau.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

Marseille vs Monaco

Kick-off: 7.45pm Sunday

Marseille have excelled at home this season, winning five and drawing two of their seven Ligue 1 games on their own patch, and they can master Monaco. The visitors have lost back-to-back away games at Rennes and Brest and look vulnerable.

Prediction: Marseille

