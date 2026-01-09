La Liga weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Yellow Submarine should cruise to victory

La Liga's big guns are battling it out in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and that gives third-placed Villarreal the chance to cut into Barcelona's lead when they host Alaves.

The Yellow Submarine have two games in hand on the Spanish champions, and while a title charge is likely to prove fanciful, they are full of confidence after seven wins in eight La Liga matches.

La Liga predictions & tips for this weekend’s matches

Getafe vs Real Sociedad

Kick-off: 8pm Friday

Getafe's bright start to the season has quickly fizzled out and they have now lost five of their last seven La Liga games. Jose Bordalas will not let his side get away with being poor for long, though, so expect him to fix the defence ahead of this clash and hold Real Sociedad to a third straight draw.

Prediction: Draw

Real Oviedo vs Real Betis

Kick-off: 1pm Saturday

Not a lot has gone right for Real Oviedo this season and the La Liga basement boys are unlikely to find any solace from Real Betis's visit. The Andalusians were thumped 5-1 at Real Madrid last weekend but had been unbeaten in 14 away matches prior to their drubbing at the Bernabeu.

Prediction: Real Betis

Villarreal vs Alaves

Kick-off: 3.15pm Saturday

Villarreal have won seven of their nine home outings in La Liga this season and should maintain their excellence at El Madrigal with victory over Alaves. The visitors have claimed just four points on their travels but have failed to score in just one of their last seven matches.

Prediction: Villarreal to win & both teams to score

Girona vs Osasuna

Kick-off: 5.30pm Saturday

Don't bank on too many goals when Girona and Osasuna meet on Saturday. The pair have mustered only 35 in 36 games between them this season and unders looks the most sensible play in Catalonia.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

Valencia vs Elche

Kick-off: 8pm Saturday

Valencia find themselves in the bottom three as the La Liga season reaches the midway stage and they are uneasy favourites at home to Elche. Carlos Corberan's hosts have won only three league games all season while Elche are deservedly ninth in the Spanish standings.

Prediction: Draw

Celta Vigo, who face Sevilla on Sunday, stunned Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last month Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca

Kick-off: 1pm Sunday

The last time these sides met in La Liga it ended in a goalless draw and they may have to settle for a point apiece again. Rayo Vallecano have drawn their last four home league games, while Mallorca have shared the spoils on their last two road trips to Real Oviedo and Valencia.

Prediction: Draw

Levante vs Espanyol

Kick-off: 3.15pm Sunday

Espanyol had won five La Liga games in a row before bumping into derby rivals Barcelona and they can get back on track with victory at Levante. The hosts have a tough job on their hands to secure survival and have failed to win any of their seven matches on their own patch.

Prediction: Espanyol

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo

Kick-off: 8pm Monday

Sevilla returned from La Liga's winter break with a dismal 3-0 loss at home to lowly Levante and there are no guarantees they will bounce back at home to a capable Celta Vigo side. The visitors have suffered just one loss on their La Liga travels and beat Real Madrid 2-0 at the Bernabeu last month.

Prediction: Celta Vigo

Read more European football tips from Racing Post Sport:

Bundesliga weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Bayern Munich can pick up where they left off

Serie A weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Inter to land a hammer blow

Bundesliga: Lighter schedule could spur Leipzig on for second

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.