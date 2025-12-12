La Liga weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Struggling Real Madrid face another tricky away trip

It might be premature to call them a crisis club, but Real Madrid's woes have deepened following last weekend's La Liga loss to Celta Vigo and defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek.

Los Blancos find themselves four points off champions Barcelona in La Liga, and anything other than a comprehensive win over Alaves on Sunday will pile the pressure on Xabi Alonso.

Real Sociedad vs Girona

Kick-off: 8pm Friday

Real Sociedad have struggled with consistency this season but they should be able to get the better of a Girona side who have been poor on the road this season. The visitors have taken three points from a possible 21 on their travels and could be set for their fifth away defeat of the campaign.

Prediction: Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia

Kick-off: 1pm Saturday

Defensive tenacity has been a hallmark of Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone but there has been greater freedom about their play this season. Atleti's 16 league games have produced 43 goals and the visit of Valencia could be another entertaining affair.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Mallorca vs Elche

Kick-off: 3.15pm Saturday

Mallorca have won just three of their 15 La Liga games this season and a capable Elche outfit could enjoy their visit to the Balearics. The visitors thumped Girona last weekend and have lost only one of their last five.

Prediction: Elche draw no bet

Barcelona vs Osasuna

Kick-off: 5.30pm Saturday

Barcelona hold a four-point lead at the top of the La Liga standings, with their attacking quality coming to the fore. Barca have scored 47 league goals in 16 games this term but they have kept only one clean sheet in their last 16 fixtures, so backing a high-scoring home win looks the way to go.

Prediction: Barcelona to win & over 3.5 goals

Getafe vs Espanyol

Kick-off: 8pm Saturday

This has all the hallmarks of a tight encounter. Getafe's last four league games have produced only five goals while under 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in four of Espanyol's last five.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

Sevilla vs Real Oviedo

Kick-off: 1pm Sunday

Back Sevilla to end their losing streak at home to Real Oviedo. The visitors have won one of their last ten La Liga games and have scored just seven goals in 15 league games. Oviedo are second bottom of the La Liga standings and look set for more misery in Andalusia.

Prediction: Sevilla

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao

Kick-off: 3.15pm Sunday

Both teams look likely to score in this one. Athletic should be encouraged by a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid last time out, which should ensure they are positive for their visit to Celta Vigo, who have not kept a clean sheet at home in the league all season.

Prediction: Both teams to score

Levante vs Villarreal

Kick-off: 5.30pm Sunday

Villarreal have won six league games in a row and the Yellow Submarine can make it seven on the spin against Levante, who have lost ten of their 15 games and have the second-worst defensive record in La Liga.

Prediction: Villarreal

Alaves vs Real Madrid

Kick-off: 8pm Sunday

This has the makings of a tight encounter and under 2.5 goals is the bet. Five of Alaves's last seven La Liga games have stayed under 2.5 goals and Real Madrid, who are struggling under Xabi Alonso, have scored just five goals in their last four matches.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis

Kick-off: 8pm Monday

There looks a strong case for an away win here. Rayo Vallecano haven't found a way to score in four of their last five Primera Liga games and that does not bode well for a visit from Real Betis, who have been defeated in just one of their last ten league matches on the road.

Prediction: Real Betis

