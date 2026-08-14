Football Bet of the Day: Jamie Griffith has a 5-4 selection from the Eredivisie

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Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Friday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Eredivisie fixture between Telstar and Sparta Rotterdam.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, August 14

Telstar to win

Telstar vs Sparta Rotterdam

Eredivisie, 7pm

One of the best results of the Eredivisie’s opening weekend belonged to Telstar, and they are a nice price to ride the crest of that wave against Sparta Rotterdam.

Telstar were as big as 5-1 for their opener at Nijmegen but made a mockery of those odds, defeating last season’s third-place finishers 2-1.

Doubters will say they were lucky as NEC had 27 shots to the White Lions’ eight. However, 18 of the hosts’ efforts came after Telstar had taken a two-goal lead, so naturally they were going to invite pressure.

Only two of Nijmegen’s second-half shots were on target, too, highlighting the defensive resilience of Henk Brugge’s side.

They will also be delighted to be back home, where they ended last season with four wins from their final five outings on their own patch – a run which includes a victory over champions PSV and a 4-1 rout of Friday’s opponents.

Sparta were beaten 1-0 by Feyenoord in their curtain-raiser, and, unlike Telstar, they actually were fortunate.

Their local rivals racked up 3.59 expected goals to their 0.97 and while they should fare a bit better against a less-talented Telstar, the hosts still rate the stronger side and are likely to make it two defeats in two for Rotterdam.

Odds: 5-4 general

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