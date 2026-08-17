Football Bet of the Day: James Milton has a 19-20 selection from La Liga

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Monday's coupon and his best bet comes from the fixture between Deportivo La Coruna and Elche in La Liga.

Football Bet of the Day for Monday, August 17

Both teams to score

Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche

La Liga, 8pm

Deportivo La Coruna were the first La Liga champions of the 21st century but, more recently, they languished in the third division of Spanish football for four seasons.

Two promotions in three years mean Deportivo are back in the top flight and they are favourites to claim an opening win at home to Elche.

On paper, this looks an enticing fixture for the hosts as Elche narrowly avoided relegation last season, winning only one of their 19 away matches.

But Deportivo's summer signings, including veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, may need time to settle in.

They won just one of their 12 games against top-seven clubs in the Segunda Division so both teams to score looks the best bet on Monday.

Elche failed to keep a clean sheet on their travels last season but both teams scored in 16 of their 19 away games and they beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 at home in April.

Odds: 19-20 with Hills

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