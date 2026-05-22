Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 17-10 selection from Serie A

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Friday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Serie A fixture between Fiorentina and Atalanta.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, May 22

Fiorentina

Fiorentina vs Atalanta

Serie A, 7.45pm

The final round of Serie A fixtures begins on Friday and Fiorentina look a tempting bet to finish the campaign with a home victory over Atalanta.

Fiorentina are seven points clear of the relegation zone while Atalanta have secured seventh spot and qualification for next season's Conference League.

With so little to play for, home advantage could be a significant factor and Fiorentina have had a terrific second half of the campaign.

They won 2-0 away to Champions League hopefuls Juventus last weekend and have lost only two of their 14 Serie A matches since the start of February.

Atalanta's only win in their last six games came at Milan, who are limping towards the finish line, and they are set for a frustrating trip to Florence.

Odds: 17-10 with bet365

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