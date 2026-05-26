Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has a 3-4 selection from the Bundesliga 2 relegation playoff

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied Tuesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Bundesliga 2 relegation playoff between Greuther Furth and Rot-Weiss Essen.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, May 26

Greuther Furth to win

Greuther Furth vs Rot-Weiss Essen

Bundesliga 2 relegation playoff, 7.30pm

A slender 1-0 win for Rot-Weiss Essen in Friday's opening leg at Stadion an der Hafenstrasse has them in the driving seat of this Bundesliga 2 relegation playoff, but Greuther Furth are fancied to hit back on home soil.

Furth missed out on survival in the Bundesliga 2 on just goal difference but they lost just one of their final seven home outings, suffering defeat only to third-placed Paderborn during that closing stretch.

Heiko Vogel's side held champions Schalke on their own patch and recorded victories over promoted Elversberg and fifth-placed Darmstadt with the pressure on in their closing home fixtures, so this is a situation that they should be able to handle.

Furth were in the Bundesliga as recently as the 2021-22 campaign and they can put that experience to good use against Rot-Weiss Essen, who are bidding to return to the second tier for the first time since 2007, having subsequently operated in both the fourth and fifth tiers in Germany.

RWE edged a tense opening leg, which featured only four shots on target, but Furth have to be more expansive chasing the tie and the visitors lost two of their final three away league games, going down 6-1 at Stuttgart II and 5-3 against Cottbus.

Odds: 3-4 with bet365

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