Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has a 10-11 selection from Ligue 1

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied Sunday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Ligue 1 fixture between Strasbourg and Rennes.

Sunday's Football Bet of the Day

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

Strasbourg vs Rennes

Ligue 1, 4.15pm

Six wins in eight Ligue 1 games has moved Rennes up to sixth and bolstered their European qualification hopes, but Strasbourg would be right back in the mix if they can secure a victory as they are only seven points behind the visitors and have a game in hand.

Strasbourg flexed their attacking muscles in a 4-0 win at home to Mainz on Thursday, sealing their spot in the Conference League semi-finals as they emphatically overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit.

Gary O'Neil's side excel at home, where their only defeat in their last 13 games came in a 2-1 reverse to Paris Saint-Germain in February, and they are more than capable of causing problems for Rennes.

The visitors won November's reverse fixture 4-1 and have netted 11 goals while recording three successive away league victories, the latest of which was a high-octane 4-3 success at Brest.

However, Strasbourg are equally free-scoring and this should be an end-to-end affair as both teams have scored in 12 of the hosts' last 15 games at Stade de la Meinau.

Both teams have also scored in four of Rennes' last five visits here, auggesting an exciting encounter is on the cards.

Odds: 10-11 with bet365

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