Bundesliga weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Brilliant Bayern can put Mainz to the sword

Bayern Munich continue to look unstoppable in the Bundesliga, chalking up 12 wins from 13 matches to establish an eight-point lead to second-placed Leipzig.

Mainz are the latest team in the firing line on Sunday fixture list, which also features a much more competitive heat between Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga predictions & tips for this weekend’s matches

Union Berlin vs Leipzig

Kick-off: 7.30pm Friday

RB Leipzig have been the best of the rest in the Bundesliga this season and they can continue their impressive campaign with a victory over Union Berlin, who have lost six of their 13 league games this term. Leipzig have three clean sheets in a row and can win this one.

Prediction: RB Leipzig

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg

Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday

Borussia Monchengladbach are on a roll having won four of their last five Bundesliga matches and head into their game with Wolfsburg having kept three successive clean sheets. The visitors, meanwhile, have conceded in each of their last five games and look vulnerable.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg

Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday

There looks a strong chance that both teams could score in this one. That has happened in six of the last seven Bundesliga meetings and in five of the last six occasions that Augsburg have been in league action, so don't rule out the possibility of the visitors making their mark.

Prediction: Both teams to score

St Pauli vs Heidenheim

Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday

This pair of strugglers have been having problems keeping the ball out of their net and that means both teams to score looks a shrewd play. That has happened in five of Heidenheim's last seven outings and with St Pauli having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10, goals are expected.

Prediction: Both teams to score

Hoffenheim vs Hamburg

Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday

There should be scope for a few goals in this one. Five of Hoffenheim's last seven league outings have featured at least three and visitors Hamburg should be expected to be positive after claiming successive victories over Stuttgart and Werder Bremen.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne

Kick-off: 5.30pm Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen shared an entertaining 2-2 draw with Newcastle in the Champions League this week and the goals should continue to flow against Cologne. Leverkusen lost 7-2 to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in their European campaign and Cologne have scored in all but one of their 13 league matches.

Prediction: Over 3.5 goals

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Kick-off: 2.30pm Sunday

Freiburg have gone nine games unbeaten in all competitions at home, posting five straight victories, and they could upset Borussia Dortmund. BVB were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League in midweek and they have won only three of their last eight matches.

Prediction: Freiburg draw no bet

Bayern Munich vs Mainz

Kick-off: 4.30pm Sunday

Having won all seven Bundesliga home games and racked up 29 goals along the way, Bayern are expected to make hay against Mainz. The brilliant Bavarians have seen four or more goals scored in their last seven matches and Mainz were beaten 4-0 at Freiburg in their last away league game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich to win & over 3.5 goals

Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart

Kick-off: 6.30pm Sunday

Werder Bremen have taken ten points from their last four Bundesliga home games and they could frustrate Stuttgart on the back of their midweek Europa League success over Maccabi Tel Aviv. The visitors have won only two of their seven away league games and this looks a tricky trip for them.

Prediction: Draw

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.