Bundesliga weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Bayern Munich can pick up where they left off

The Bundesliga returns from its winter break this week with Bayern Munich sitting top of the table with a nine-point lead over Borussia Dortmund after 15 matches.

Dortmund travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday in a bid to narrow the gap, before the league leaders host Wolfsburg in the final fixture of matchday 16.

Bundesliga predictions & tips for this weekend’s matches

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Kick-off: 7.30pm Friday

A top-seven tussle between Frankfurt and Dortmund means the Bundesliga returns from its winter break with a bang. BVB are only seven points better off than their hosts but they won four and lost only one of their final seven games of 2025 and can inflict a third loss in five on Eintracht.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund

Heidenheim vs Cologne

Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday

Back Cologne to end their losing streak at Heidenheim on Saturday. The 17th-placed hosts have lost a league-high ten matches in the Bundesliga this season and have scored just 13 goals in their 15 games.

Prediction: Cologne

Union Berlin vs Mainz

Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday

Union Berlin signed off for the Bundesliga winter break with victories over Leipzig and Cologne and they could pick up from where they left off at home to Mainz. The rock-bottom visitors are in danger of becoming cut adrift and have not won a league game since mid-September.

Prediction: Union Berlin

St Pauli vs RB Leipzig

Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday

A pair of 3-1 defeats before the winter break saw Leipzig drop down to fourth in the Bundesliga standings but they appear to have a great chance to start 2026 on the front foot. Hosts St Pauli have already lost nine league games this season and another may be on the cards against the Red Bulls.

Prediction: RB Leipzig

Freiburg vs Hamburg

Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday

Over 2.5 goals looks like the bet in this one. Only three sides have conceded more away goals in the Bundesliga this season than Hamburg while Freiburg's 15 league outings have produced 51 goals.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim

Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday

Hoffenheim are intent on establishing themselves as a top-six Bundesliga outfit this season and have been excellent on their travels, losing only to Dortmund away from home. Werder Bremen are a decent side themselves but have scored just 18 times in 15 outings and that lack of firepower may cost them.

Prediction: Hoffenheim

Bayer Leverkusen can see off Stuttgart in an entertaining contest Credit: Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart

Kick-off: 5.30pm Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen won't be regaining the Bundesliga title this season but they have won seven of their last ten fixtures, beating Manchester City, Dortmund and Leipzig in that run. Stuttgart are excellent at home but have struggled on their travels, so back Leverkusen to win a high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen to win & over 3.5 goals

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg

Kick-off: 2.30pm Sunday

Just two points separate this struggling duo in the Bundesliga, but home advantage should prove vital for Monchengladbach. Augsburg have picked up only one point from their last six away league games and that includes defeats at bottom-three sides St Pauli and Heidenheim.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg

Kick-off: 4.30pm Sunday

Having won seven of eight Bundesliga home games and racked up 31 goals, a rampant Bayern should record another high-scoring success. The Bavarians have seen at least four goals scored in their last ten matches and their last two meetings with Wolfsburg ended in 3-2 victories.

Prediction: Bayern to win & over 3.5 goals

Read more European football tips from Racing Post Sport:

Bundesliga: Lighter schedule could spur Leipzig on for second



Serie A weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Inter to land a hammer blow

La Liga weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Yellow Submarine should cruise to victory

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.