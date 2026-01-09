- More
Bundesliga weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Bayern Munich can pick up where they left off
The Racing Post Sport team run the rule over all this weekend's matches in the German top flight
The Bundesliga returns from its winter break this week with Bayern Munich sitting top of the table with a nine-point lead over Borussia Dortmund after 15 matches.
Dortmund travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday in a bid to narrow the gap, before the league leaders host Wolfsburg in the final fixture of matchday 16.
Bundesliga predictions & tips for this weekend’s matches
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund
Kick-off: 7.30pm Friday
A top-seven tussle between Frankfurt and Dortmund means the Bundesliga returns from its winter break with a bang. BVB are only seven points better off than their hosts but they won four and lost only one of their final seven games of 2025 and can inflict a third loss in five on Eintracht.
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund
Heidenheim vs Cologne
Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday
Back Cologne to end their losing streak at Heidenheim on Saturday. The 17th-placed hosts have lost a league-high ten matches in the Bundesliga this season and have scored just 13 goals in their 15 games.
Prediction: Cologne
Union Berlin vs Mainz
Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday
Union Berlin signed off for the Bundesliga winter break with victories over Leipzig and Cologne and they could pick up from where they left off at home to Mainz. The rock-bottom visitors are in danger of becoming cut adrift and have not won a league game since mid-September.
Prediction: Union Berlin
St Pauli vs RB Leipzig
Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday
A pair of 3-1 defeats before the winter break saw Leipzig drop down to fourth in the Bundesliga standings but they appear to have a great chance to start 2026 on the front foot. Hosts St Pauli have already lost nine league games this season and another may be on the cards against the Red Bulls.
Prediction: RB Leipzig
Freiburg vs Hamburg
Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday
Over 2.5 goals looks like the bet in this one. Only three sides have conceded more away goals in the Bundesliga this season than Hamburg while Freiburg's 15 league outings have produced 51 goals.
Prediction: Over 2.5 goals
Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim
Kick-off: 2.30pm Saturday
Hoffenheim are intent on establishing themselves as a top-six Bundesliga outfit this season and have been excellent on their travels, losing only to Dortmund away from home. Werder Bremen are a decent side themselves but have scored just 18 times in 15 outings and that lack of firepower may cost them.
Prediction: Hoffenheim
Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart
Kick-off: 5.30pm Saturday
Bayer Leverkusen won't be regaining the Bundesliga title this season but they have won seven of their last ten fixtures, beating Manchester City, Dortmund and Leipzig in that run. Stuttgart are excellent at home but have struggled on their travels, so back Leverkusen to win a high-scoring affair.
Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen to win & over 3.5 goals
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg
Kick-off: 2.30pm Sunday
Just two points separate this struggling duo in the Bundesliga, but home advantage should prove vital for Monchengladbach. Augsburg have picked up only one point from their last six away league games and that includes defeats at bottom-three sides St Pauli and Heidenheim.
Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg
Kick-off: 4.30pm Sunday
Having won seven of eight Bundesliga home games and racked up 31 goals, a rampant Bayern should record another high-scoring success. The Bavarians have seen at least four goals scored in their last ten matches and their last two meetings with Wolfsburg ended in 3-2 victories.
Prediction: Bayern to win & over 3.5 goals
Read more European football tips from Racing Post Sport:
Bundesliga: Lighter schedule could spur Leipzig on for second
Serie A weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Inter to land a hammer blow
La Liga weekend predictions, odds & best tips: Yellow Submarine should cruise to victory
