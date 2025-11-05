Thursday's Europa League matchday four predictions, odds and betting tips: Real Betis and Lyon look closely matched

Thursday's Europa League best bets

Draw in Real Betis vs Lyon

Discovery+, 8pm Thursday

2pts 14-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

PAOK to win and both teams to score vs Young Boys

Discovery+, 8pm Thursday

2pts 9-4 Hills

Stuttgart to win and both teams to score vs Feyenoord

Discovery+, 8pm Thursday

2pts 23-10 Hills

Europa League matchday four predictions

Real Betis vs Lyon predictions

Two sides who are prominent in the Europa League betting – Real Betis and Lyon – meet in Seville on Thursday and a point would likely suit both with kinder fixtures to come.

Lyon had their hearts broken by Manchester United in last season’s quarter-finals but their Europa redemption mission has got off to a strong start with three wins from three and three clean sheets.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side are 16th in the Europa table but are also unbeaten – draws at home to Nottingham Forest and away to Genk the slight blemishes on their record.

Les Gones have suffered a slump in form domestically with one win in their last five Ligue 1 matches but sit just four points off Paris Saint-Germain in top spot, while a brace for United flop Antony at the weekend set up a 3-0 win over Mallorca and keeps Betis firmly in the Champions League hunt in fifth.

This has the makings of a tight encounter between two sides who will fancy their chances of going all the way, so the draw looks a solid bet.

PAOK vs Young Boys predictions

PAOK's last Europa League fixture was a thriller as they won 4-3 away to Lille and there could be more goals in the offing when they welcome Young Boys to Thessaloniki.

PAOK have won their last six games, including victories at home to Olympiakos and away to AEK, scoring 19 times in the process and they currently top the Greek Super League.

Young Boys were reduced to ten men as they played out a stalemate with champions Basel at the weekend but their previous three fixtures were much more free-flowing, with a 3-3 draw against Grasshoppers and 3-2 wins over FC Zurich and Ludogorets.

PAOK's brilliant home form can see them get the better of a high-scoring encounter.

Stuttgart vs Feyenoord predictions

Stuttgart and Feyenoord have made slow starts in Europe but are performing well domestically, with Robin van Persie's side top of the Eredivisie and their hosts fourth in the Bundesliga.

Feyenoord have been in a rich scoring vein, finding the net 19 times in their last five fixtures, with white-hot Ayase Ueda scoring five times in his last four appearances.

They have been defensively porous, however, and Sebastian Hoeness's side are fancied to come out on top in an open affair.

