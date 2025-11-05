Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:45 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:45 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Europa League

Thursday's Europa League matchday four predictions, odds and betting tips: Real Betis and Lyon look closely matched

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Thursday's matches in the Europa League – including Stuttgart vs Feyenoord

Real Betis winger Antony scored in both legs of the semi-final tie against Fiorentina
Former Manchester United winger Antony scored a brace for Real Betis at the weekendCredit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Thursday's Europa League best bets

Draw in Real Betis vs Lyon
Discovery+, 8pm Thursday
2pts 14-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

PAOK to win and both teams to score vs Young Boys
Discovery+, 8pm Thursday
2pts 9-4 Hills

Stuttgart to win and both teams to score vs Feyenoord
Discovery+, 8pm Thursday
2pts 23-10 Hills

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£50 In Free Acca Bets When You Place A £10 Acca (5+ legs)

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
CLAIM OFFER

Europa League matchday four predictions

Real Betis vs Lyon predictions

Two sides who are prominent in the Europa League betting – Real Betis and Lyon – meet in Seville on Thursday and a point would likely suit both with kinder fixtures to come.

Lyon had their hearts broken by Manchester United in last season’s quarter-finals but their Europa redemption mission has got off to a strong start with three wins from three and three clean sheets.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side are 16th in the Europa table but are also unbeaten – draws at home to Nottingham Forest and away to Genk the slight blemishes on their record.

Les Gones have suffered a slump in form domestically with one win in their last five Ligue 1 matches but sit just four points off Paris Saint-Germain in top spot, while a brace for United flop Antony at the weekend set up a 3-0 win over Mallorca and keeps Betis firmly in the Champions League hunt in fifth.

This has the makings of a tight encounter between two sides who will fancy their chances of going all the way, so the draw looks a solid bet.

PAOK vs Young Boys predictions

PAOK's last Europa League fixture was a thriller as they won 4-3 away to Lille and there could be more goals in the offing when they welcome Young Boys to Thessaloniki.

PAOK have won their last six games, including victories at home to Olympiakos and away to AEK, scoring 19 times in the process and they currently top the Greek Super League.

Young Boys were reduced to ten men as they played out a stalemate with champions Basel at the weekend but their previous three fixtures were much more free-flowing, with a 3-3 draw against Grasshoppers and 3-2 wins over FC Zurich and Ludogorets.

PAOK's brilliant home form can see them get the better of a high-scoring encounter.

Stuttgart vs Feyenoord predictions

Stuttgart and Feyenoord have made slow starts in Europe but are performing well domestically, with Robin van Persie's side top of the Eredivisie and their hosts fourth in the Bundesliga.

Feyenoord have been in a rich scoring vein, finding the net 19 times in their last five fixtures, with white-hot Ayase Ueda scoring five times in his last four appearances.

They have been defensively porous, however, and Sebastian Hoeness's side are fancied to come out on top in an open affair.

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£50 In Free Acca Bets When You Place A £10 Acca (5+ legs)

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
CLAIM OFFER

Read more football predictions:

Midtjylland vs Celtic predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder  

Rangers vs Roma predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder  

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder  

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Senior digital journalist

Published on inEuropa League

Last updated

iconCopy
more inEuropa League
more inBetting offers
more inEuropa League
more inBetting offers
Related Content
Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored

icon
Betting offers
Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored
Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored
icon
Betting offers
Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
icon
Betting offers
Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers