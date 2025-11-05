- More
Thursday's Europa League matchday four predictions, odds and betting tips: Real Betis and Lyon look closely matched
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Thursday's matches in the Europa League – including Stuttgart vs Feyenoord
Thursday's Europa League best bets
Draw in Real Betis vs Lyon
Discovery+, 8pm Thursday
2pts 14-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
PAOK to win and both teams to score vs Young Boys
Discovery+, 8pm Thursday
2pts 9-4 Hills
Stuttgart to win and both teams to score vs Feyenoord
Discovery+, 8pm Thursday
2pts 23-10 Hills
£50 In Free Acca Bets When You Place A £10 Acca (5+ legs)
- Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
Europa League matchday four predictions
Real Betis vs Lyon predictions
Two sides who are prominent in the Europa League betting – Real Betis and Lyon – meet in Seville on Thursday and a point would likely suit both with kinder fixtures to come.
Lyon had their hearts broken by Manchester United in last season’s quarter-finals but their Europa redemption mission has got off to a strong start with three wins from three and three clean sheets.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side are 16th in the Europa table but are also unbeaten – draws at home to Nottingham Forest and away to Genk the slight blemishes on their record.
Les Gones have suffered a slump in form domestically with one win in their last five Ligue 1 matches but sit just four points off Paris Saint-Germain in top spot, while a brace for United flop Antony at the weekend set up a 3-0 win over Mallorca and keeps Betis firmly in the Champions League hunt in fifth.
This has the makings of a tight encounter between two sides who will fancy their chances of going all the way, so the draw looks a solid bet.
PAOK vs Young Boys predictions
PAOK's last Europa League fixture was a thriller as they won 4-3 away to Lille and there could be more goals in the offing when they welcome Young Boys to Thessaloniki.
PAOK have won their last six games, including victories at home to Olympiakos and away to AEK, scoring 19 times in the process and they currently top the Greek Super League.
Young Boys were reduced to ten men as they played out a stalemate with champions Basel at the weekend but their previous three fixtures were much more free-flowing, with a 3-3 draw against Grasshoppers and 3-2 wins over FC Zurich and Ludogorets.
PAOK's brilliant home form can see them get the better of a high-scoring encounter.
Stuttgart vs Feyenoord predictions
Stuttgart and Feyenoord have made slow starts in Europe but are performing well domestically, with Robin van Persie's side top of the Eredivisie and their hosts fourth in the Bundesliga.
Feyenoord have been in a rich scoring vein, finding the net 19 times in their last five fixtures, with white-hot Ayase Ueda scoring five times in his last four appearances.
They have been defensively porous, however, and Sebastian Hoeness's side are fancied to come out on top in an open affair.
£50 In Free Acca Bets When You Place A £10 Acca (5+ legs)
- Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
Read more football predictions:
Midtjylland vs Celtic predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Rangers vs Roma predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inEuropa League
Last updated
- Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has an 11-10 fancy in the Europa League
- Europa League acca: Jamie Griffith has an 11-2 fourfold for tonight's matches
- Midtjylland vs Celtic: Dangerous Danes to test Bhoys
- Rangers vs Roma: Gers' Europa struggles set to continue
- Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest: Reds fancied to pass Sturm test
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this November - no deposit required
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
- Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored
- Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has an 11-10 fancy in the Europa League
- Europa League acca: Jamie Griffith has an 11-2 fourfold for tonight's matches
- Midtjylland vs Celtic: Dangerous Danes to test Bhoys
- Rangers vs Roma: Gers' Europa struggles set to continue
- Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest: Reds fancied to pass Sturm test
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this November - no deposit required
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
- Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored