Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, November 6

Kick-off 5.45pm

Venue Stadion Graz Liebenau, Graz, Styria, Austria

Competition Europa League

TV TNT Sports 1

Sean Dyche's only win in his three-game tenure as Nottingham Forest manager was last month's 2-0 victory over Porto and a similar success is expected against Sturm Graz on Thursday.

The Tricky Trees felt hard done by to draw 2-2 with Manchester United on Saturday and next face a Graz side who lost 2-1 to Celtic last month and have failed to take anything from their last two Austrian Bundesliga outings.

Thursday's game looks a good opportunity for Dyche's side and they can boost their confidence heading into Sunday's visit from Leeds by taking all three points in Austria.

Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Nottingham Forest to win to nil

2pts 2-1 general

Player props

Morgan Gibbs-White to score or assist

1pt Evs Paddy Power

Longshot

Nottingham Forest to win 2-0

1pt 15-2 bet365, Hills

Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest preview

An identity crisis is ongoing at the City Ground, and it is still unclear what Nottingham Forest want to be.

Nuno Espirito Santo's exit may have been overshadowed by off-field clashes, but Ange Postecoglou's expectation that he could come in and revolutionise the team's tactics proved foolhardy, and he was sacked after seven winless games in charge.

His successor, Sean Dyche, is more in the Nuno mould and if the board's thinking appears muddled, his certainly won't be.

Back in continental competition, Forest drew 2-2 at Real Betis and lost 3-2 to Midtjylland with Postecoglou in post, before Dyche engineered the club's first home European win since November 1995 by beating Porto on October 23.

Saturday's spirited 2-2 against Manchester United was what you'd expect from Dyche and his side are backed to grind out a result when they head to Sturm Graz.

Die Schwoazn beat Rangers 2-1 at home, but had earlier lost 2-0 at Midtjylland and have subsequently fallen 2-1 at Celtic.

Nottingham Forest's Europa League results

Date Result Head Coach 24/09 Real Betis 2-2 (A) Ange Postecoglou 02/10 Midtjylland 2-3 (H) Ange Postecoglou 23/10 Porto 2-0 (H) Sean Dyche Scroll >>> table to view

Both teams' European campaigns are at a crossroads. However, with Leeds visiting the City Ground on Sunday, Thursday's game is a fantastic opportunity for Forest to build on the United draw and nurture confidence heading into the November international break.

A penalty shootout win over Admira Wacker is the highlight of a four-game run in which Graz have lost to Celtic, Wolfsberger and Rapid Vienna, suggesting the grind of midweek football is catching up with them.

The Tricky Trees' squad is also stretched, but they have quality to call on after a summer centred on adding quality over quantity.

From the darkness of the early season, there are brighter signs for Forest and this sojourn in Styria looks an excellent chance for Dyche to stamp what he hopes is a winning blueprint.

Expect another big performance from Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White's showings have been among the few shafts of light to break through the storm clouds that have engulfed Forest this season.

The midfielder loves taking games by the scruff of the neck and being his team's primary provider.

Gibbs-White has scored once and provided two assists in the Europa League and, after his headed goal against United, is worth backing for another goal contribution.

Repeat of Porto scoreline a possibility

Dyche's debut in the Forest dugout was the win over Porto and a Forest victory by the same scoreline would follow a pattern.

Three of their last five outings have finished 2-0 either way and that result could be repeated in their favour.

Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest Bet Builder

Nottingham Forest to win

Forest are improving under Dyche and can justify their status as favourites.

Neco Williams to have 2+ shots

Williams has had four shots in Forest's three Europa League games. With Graz expected to field a narrow midfield four, there could be chances for the full-back to burst forward.

Nottingham Forest to have most corners

Forest's 16 corners taken is double Graz's eight, which is the joint-second fewest in the league phase.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Key stats for Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest

♦ Graz's last five games in all competitions have seen both sides score

♦ Only one of Forest's last five games has seen both teams score

♦ Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White has scored and provided an assist in this season's Europa League

♦ Neco Williams has registered four attempts towards goal in the Europa League

♦ Forest's 16 corners is double Graz's league phase tally

Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest betting odds

Sign up with Ladbrokes to bet on Sturm Graz v Nottingham Forest in the Europa League. Here are the latest odds for Thursday's match.

Market Odds Sturm Graz 16-5 Nottingham Forest 8-13 Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest team news and predicted line-ups

Sturm Graz

Max Johnston and Belmin Beganovic are absent with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively, and Tochi Chukwuani is suspended.

Predicted line-up (4-1-2-1-2): Bignetti; Oermann, Aiwu, Lavalee, Karic; Stankovic; Horvat, Rozga; Kiteishvili; Malone, Jatta

Subs: Mitchell, Malic, Geyrhofer, Beck, Grgic, Kayombo, Hodl

Nottingham Forest

Callum Hudson-Odoi is a doubt with a knock, Douglas Luiz is expected to miss out with a hamstring injury and Igor Jesus is suspended. Sean Dyche may also rest players, with Elliot Anderson potentially picked on the bench and Chris Wood expected to be saved for Leeds.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Yates; McAtee, Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Kalimuendo.

Subs: Boly, Morato, Zinchenko, Abbott, Dominguez, Bradshaw, Blake

FAQs for Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest

When is Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest in the Europa League?

The match kicks off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday, November 6.

Where is Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest being played?

Thursday's game is taking place at Stadion Graz Liebenau.

Where can I watch Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest?

There is live coverage of Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest on TNT Sports 1.

What is the match betting for Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest?

Sturm Graz are 16-5 to win, with the draw also 16-5 and Nottingham Forest the 8-13 favourites.

