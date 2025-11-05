Rangers vs Roma predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Rangers vs Roma kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, November 6

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Ibrox, Glasgow

Competition Europa League

TV TNT Sports 2

Rangers have had a tough time of it across multiple competitions this season and will be seeking their first Europa League points when Roma head to Ibrox on Thursday.

The Glasgow giants slumped to a sixth consecutive European defeat at Brann on matchday three and are bottom of the 36-team league phase, but Roma, who surprisingly succumbed 2-1 at home to Viktoria Plzen a fortnight ago, are not faring much better with just three points to their name.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bets with Betfair's Rewards Club CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Rangers vs Roma betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Roma

1pt 3-4 bet365, Coral, Hills

Player shots

Bryan Cristante to have a shot on target

6-4 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Roma to win 2-0

15-2 bet365

Rangers vs Roma preview

Rangers' League Cup dreams were dashed by Old Firm rivals Celtic on Sunday and the Light Blues' European struggles could continue when they host Serie A highflyers Roma on matchday four of the Europa League.

Danny Rohl has been at the helm for less than three weeks but the German has already made some early headway with league wins at home to Kilmarnock (3-1) and away to Hibernian (1-0).

And there were positives for Rohl to take from Sunday's extra-time loss to Celtic, which was heavily influenced by Thelo Aasgaard's 38th-minute dismissal.

Rangers were a goal down when Aasgaard was sent off, but they remained organised and fiercely committed and found a late equaliser from the penalty spot to force extra-time.

Rohl's side ran out of steam in extra-time but they gave a decent account of themselves under tough circumstances, registering 12 shots and maintaining a healthy 49 per cent share of possession.

Gers definitely look more robust than they did under Russell Martin earlier in the campaign, but Thursday's visit of Roma may serve to remind them of just how much further they need to go before being able to meet their supporters' high expectations.

Rangers dropped into the Europa League after a 9-1 aggregate hammering by Club Brugge in Champions League qualifying and have continued to look out of their depth in continental competition.

The Light Blues have lost their first three matches of the league phase and last month's 3-0 defeat at Brann, their first outing under Rohl, was arguably their worst performance of the lot.

Rangers have five games to try to make at least the top 24 but a home date with Roma is far from straightforward.

Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has made a habit of making lots of changes in Europe and he has paid the price for tinkering too much with back-to-back home defeats to Lille and Viktoria Plzen.

However, Gasperini is unlikely to take as many liberties with his selection in Glasgow as Roma also seek to qualify for the knockout stage.

Forward Paulo Dybala was injured in Sunday's 1-0 league loss at Milan so won't feature, but Roma are fourth in Serie A for a reason, just one point behind leaders Napoli, and they look a solid odds-on wager to return to winning ways at Ibrox.

Adventurous Cristante can pose a threat

Midfielder Bryan Cristante often gets involved in Roma's forward raids and he has registered 19 shots in ten Serie A appearances this term.

The 30-year-old has just one goal to show for his attacking endeavours but he looks overpriced to steer an effort on target in Glasgow.

Rangers vs Roma Bet Builder

Artem Dovbyk to score anytime

Dovbyk has been in and out of the Roma side but he is a powerful centre-forward and can get on the scoresheet.

Nicolas Raskin to be carded

The Belgian midfielder has collected four yellow cards in all competitions and his combative style could soon attract attention from referee Morten Krogh.

Under 3.5 goals

Rangers have defended with greater discipline under Danny Rohl and they can limit Roma to a low-scoring success.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for Rangers vs Roma

♦ Rangers have lost their last six European games

♦ The Light Blues have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine fixtures

♦ The Gers have trailed at the break and lost in five of their last six European matches

♦ Roma have won five of six away games this season

♦ All of Roma's last 14 matches have featured less than four goals

Rangers vs Roma betting odds

Sign up with Betfair to bet on Rangers vs Roma in the Europa League. Here are the latest odds for Thursday's match.

Market Odds Rangers 7-2

Roma 8-13 Draw 9-4



Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Rangers vs Roma team news and predicted line-ups

Rangers

Connor Barron is available after suspension but Rabbi Matondo, Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell are injured.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Butland; Djiga, Souttar, Cornelius; Tavernier, Raskin, Diomande, Meghoma; Danilo, Aasgaard; Chermiti.

Subs: Barron, Rothwell, Aarons, Moore, Antman, Gassama, Miovski.

Roma

Paulo Dybala faces three weeks on the sidelines. Evan Ferguson and Angelino are also ruled out while Tommaso Baldanzi and Devis Vasquez are ineligible.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Kone, Cristante, Wesley; Soule, El Aynaoui; Dovbyk.

Subs: El Shaarawy, Pellegrini, Tsimikas, Bailey, Rensch, Ziolkowski, Pisilli.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bets with Betfair's Rewards Club CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Read more Europa League previews:

Thursday's Europa League matchday four predictions, odds and betting tips: Real Betis and Lyon look closely matched

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Midtjylland vs Celtic predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

FAQs for Rangers vs Roma

When is Rangers vs Roma in the Europa League?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, November 6.

Where is Rangers vs Roma being played?

The fixture is taking place at Ibrox in Glasgow, Scotland.

Where can I watch Rangers vs Roma?

The match is being screened live on TNT Sports 3.

What is the match betting for Rangers vs Roma?

Roma are the 8-13 favourites while Rangers are a 7-2 chance. The draw is available to back at 9-4.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.