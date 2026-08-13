Rangers vs Jagiellonia Bialystok predictions, 6-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Rangers vs Jagiellonia Bialystok kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, August 13

Kick-off 7.30pm

Venue Ibrox, Glasgow

Competition Europa League third qualifying round, second leg

TV RangersTV

Rangers must overturn a one-goal deficit if they are to stay on track to reach the Europa League's league phase.

The Glasgow giants slipped to a 2-1 first-leg loss to Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok, whose previous best effort in the Europa League was a run to the playoffs in 2024-25.

Rangers vs Jagiellonia Bialystok betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Rangers to qualify

1pt 17-20 Hills, Paddy Power

Best player bet

Lawrence Shankland to score at any time

10-11 Paddy Power

Rangers vs Jagiellonia Bialystok preview

Rangers are off to a shaky start under Derek McInnes, but they can find the necessary resolve and quality to overcome Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League third qualifying round.

Gers have taken one point from two Scottish Premiership games either side of last Thursday's 2-1 defeat to Jagiellonia in Poland.

McInnes seems a fair way away from settling on a preferred starting eleven and his centre-forward options were reduced when Youssef Chermiti sustained an ACL injury during Sunday's 2-1 defeat at home to Hibernian.

The search for a replacement is sure to be a priority for the rest of the transfer window but, for now, McInnes must focus on extracting better performances than he has witnessed in the first three games of his tenure.

Rangers got off to the perfect start in Poland last Thursday when Tuur Rommens' fourth-minute cross was diverted into his own net by Jagiellonia left-back Guilherme Montoia, but the Light Blues failed to build on their advantage and were 2-1 behind by half-time.

Rangers settled down after making three substitutions at the break, including the introduction of Belgian international midfielder Nicolas Raskin, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

But the biggest thing they need to do in the second leg against Jagiellonia is to feed off the large home crowd and put their opponents under serious pressure.

Jagiellonia's best effort in Europe was a run to the Conference League quarter-finals in 2024-25.

The Poles are nowhere near Rangers in terms of European experience and may fall short in defending their slender advantage.

Shankland set to strike

Rangers are still searching for the right balance in attack but they need to focus on creating chances for Lawrence Shankland, who is an excellent finisher.

Shankland is yet to open his Rangers account but his moment could arrive on a big European night.

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Rangers vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Bet Builder

Lawrence Shankland to score the first goal

Shankland is off to a slow start in Rangers colours but he can make his mark at the fourth attempt.

Rangers to win

Home advantage could be key for the Gers, who can respond with a second-leg victory

Over 2.5 goals

Rangers are used to scoring while conceding plenty of goals and the high-scoring trend may continue at Ibrox.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Rangers vs Jagiellonia Bialystok

♦ Both teams have scored in each of Rangers' last 11 matches

♦ Ten of the last eleven games featuring Rangers have generated at least three goals

♦ Jagiellonia have not won any of their last four away games in Europa League qualifying

♦ Jagiellonia have conceded the opening goal in each of their last two matches

Rangers vs Jagiellonia Bialystok betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Rangers 1-2 Jagiellonia 4-1 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Rangers vs Jagiellonia Bialystok team news and predicted line-ups

Rangers

Youssef Chermiti (knee) faces a long spell on the sidelines. He joins Connor Barron, Ben Godfrey and Jose Cifuentes on the Gers' absentee list.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Pandur; McCrorie, Makhanya, Fernandez; Rommens; Yokota, Raskin, Diomande, Curtis; Shankland, Naderi.

Subs: Neil, Devlin, Sterling, Gassama, Aasgaard, Chukwuani, Dragojevic.

Jagiellonia

Jagiellonia are unlikely to stray too far from their first leg line up. Captain Taras Romanczuk should return after missing Sunday's 2-0 loss at home to Widzew Lodz.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Abramowicz; Wojtuszek, Konstantopoulos, Kobayashi, Guilherme Montoia; Rodrigo Conceicao, Romanczuk, Lozano, Szmyt; Prelec, Imaz.

Subs: Klynge, Agbonifo, Drachal, Sylla, Bernardo Vital, Kozlowski, Rallis.

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FAQs

When is Rangers vs Jagiellonia in the Europa League third qualifying round?

Rangers vs Jagiellonia takes place on Thursday, August 13 and kicks-off at 7.30pm BST.

Where is Rangers vs Jagiellonia being played?

The venue for the game is Ibrox Park in Glasgow.

Where can I watch Rangers vs Jagiellonia?

RangersTV are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Rangers vs Jagiellonia?

Rangers are 1-2 to win, Jagiellonia are a 4-1 chance and the draw is 3-1 with Paddy Power.

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