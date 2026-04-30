Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, April 30

Kick-off 8pm

Venue City Ground, Nottingham

Competition Europa League

TV TNT Sports 1

This represents a first major European semi-final between two Premier League teams since the 2009 Champions League showdown between Arsenal and Manchester United and for modern-day supporters of Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa this is a momentous occasion.

Forest have overcome Midtjylland and Porto in the knockout stages to make their first European semi-final since the 1984 Uefa Cup, while Villa have won 11 of their 12 Europa League assignments to sail into the final four of a European competition for the second time in three seasons.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Both teams to score

2pts 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Elliot Anderson to be shown a card

9-2 bet365

Longshot

1-1 draw

5-1 general

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa preview

It was an all-English Europa League final between Tottenham and Manchester United last season and Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are set to slug it out over two legs in a bid to reach this year’s trophy-decider in Istanbul.

With Braga or Freiburg awaiting the winners at the home ground of Besiktas, this represents a huge opportunity for two clubs rich in European history and it could be more entertaining than the stakes would suggest.

Vitor Pereira has Forest purring at the perfect time and a six-game unbeaten run in the Premier League has seen them move five points clear of the relegation places.

A 5-0 rout of Sunderland followed a 4-1 beating of Burnley and they have also won 3-0 at relegation rivals Tottenham during their upturn in form.

Having overcome Porto over two legs in the quarter-final and played out score draws with Manchester City and Villa, Forest have lost only one of their last ten matches and there may not be as much between the teams as the Premier League table would indicate.

While Forest are 16th in the English top flight, Villa are fifth and within three points of third-placed Manchester United despite Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Fulham.

Unai Emery’s side have been the standout team in this season’s Europa League, winning 11 of their 12 matches and they have triumphed in both legs of their knockout clashes with Lille and Bologna.

Like Forest, the Villans have also been in a rich vein of scoring form and prior to their weekend loss at Craven Cottage, they had put four past both Sunderland and Bologna.

However, Villa have kept only one clean sheet in their last seven away games and Forest’s attacking players are brimming with confidence, especially talisman Morgan Gibbs-White who has grabbed six goals in his last four games to highlight his importance.

But Forest have some disruption to deal with at the heart of their defence with Murillo sidelined and Jair Cunha a doubt, so keeping a dynamic Villa outfit at bay may prove beyond their capabilities.

This is a fixture that has served up plenty of entertainment of late - both teams have scored in the last five Premier League rivalries including twice this season - and they will each be desperate to seize the initiative.

Anderson has leading card credentials

These teams played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at the City Ground earlier this month and there was no love lost with 25 fouls committed and four yellow cards shown.

The referee for this first leg is Joao Pinheiro, who has averaged 4.8 cards per game in European competition this season, and Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson could catch the arbiter's eye.

Anderson has committed 17 fouls in ten Europa League appearances this season, resulting in three cards, while he has made two fouls in four straight Premier League fixtures.

The 23-year-old relishes a physical battle but his desire to retrieve possession can sometimes come at a cost, highlighted by four bookings in his last nine appearances, and he looks value to pick up another.

Premier League duo may be tough to split

There is every chance that this follows a similar narrative to the league meeting at the City Ground earlier this month and another 1-1 draw makes plenty of appeal.

Forest have suffered just one defeat in ten but they’ve shared the spoils four times and a draw would be no bad thing for Villa, who would fancy the task if level ahead of next Thursday's return leg.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Bet Builder

Morgan Gibbs-White to have a shot on target

Gibbs-White has hit top form with five goals in his last three appearances and should at least force a save from Emiliano Martinez.

Morgan Rogers to have a shot on target

Rogers has had nine shots on target across his last ten Premier League appearances and has had 16 shots, eight on target, in 12 Europa League outings.

Elliot Anderson to commit two or more fouls

Forest's midfield battler has made two fouls in four straight Premier League fixtures and will be key to stopping Villa from dictating the play.

Pays out at 15-4 with bet365

Key stats for Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

♦ Both teams have scored in the last five meetings between the sides

♦ Nottingham Forest have scored nine goals across their last two matches

♦ Aston Villa have netted eight times across their last three outings

♦ Villa have opened the scoring in six of their last seven fixtures

♦ Two of Forest's last five games have finished 1-1, one of which was a league meeting with Villa

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Nottingham Forest

31-20 Aston Villa 19-10 Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa team news and predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest

Forest will be without Callum Hudson-Odoi, Murillo, John Victor, Nicolo Savona and Willy Boly, while Luca Netz and Taiwo Awoniyi are ineligible. Jair Cunha is a doubt after limping off in the recent win at Sunderland.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White; Ndoye; Wood.

Subs: Jesus, Bakwa, Yates, McAtee, Lucca, Cunha, Abbott, Dominguez.

Aston Villa

Boubacar Kamara and Alysson remain sidelined while Amadou Onana must pass a fitness test. Ross Barkley is not a part of the Europa League squad.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bogarde, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins.

Subs: Mings, Maatsen, Douglas Luiz, Sancho, Bailey, Abraham, Onana, Lindelof.

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FAQs

When is Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa in the Europa League?

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa takes place on Thursday, April 30 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa being played?

The venue for the game is the City Ground, Nottingham.

Where can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa ?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa ?

Nottingham Forest are 31-20 to win, Aston Villa are a 19-10 chance and the draw is 11-5 with bet365.

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