Midtjylland vs Celtic predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Midtjylland vs Celtic kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, November 6

Kick-off 5.45pm

Venue MCH Arena, Herning

Competition Europa League

TV TNT Sports 2

Celtic will be seeking a third victory on the spin under interim manager Martin O'Neill but they face a stern test of their credentials when they visit in-form Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday.

Following the departure of former boss Brendan Rodgers, the Bhoys turned to a familiar face in O'Neill, who has returned to the club 20 years after his previous spell in charge came to an end.

O'Neill has led Celtic to back-to-back wins over Falkirk in the William Hill Scottish Premiership and Old Firm rivals Rangers in the League Cup, but they face a Midtjylland side who sit top of the Europa League standings after winning all three of their league phase matches to date.

Midtjylland vs Celtic betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score

2pts Evs Hills

Anytime goalscorer

Franculino Dju anytime goalscorer

13-10 Ladbrokes

Longshot

Midtjylland to win 2-1

8-1 bet365

Midtjylland vs Celtic preview

It has been a difficult start to the season for Celtic by their high standards, as they are nine points behind early pacesetters Hearts in the William Hill Scottish Premiership, lost out to Kairat in Champions League qualifying and have won only one of their three matches in the Europa League.

That all contributed to the departure of Rodgers, but the return of Martin O'Neill to the dugout has certainly lifted the mood, especially following Sunday's League Cup semi-final victory over Rangers.

O'Neill will now take charge of his first European game since returning to the club and it looks a tough test against a Midtjylland side who top the league-phase standings after wins over Sturm Graz, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Nottingham Forest.

Midtjylland are also the leading scorers in the competition this term, netting eight times, while domestically they have scored an eye-watering 36 goals in 14 Danish Superliga matches.

Mike Tullberg's side have scored three or more goals in five of their last seven matches across all competitions, but they did concede two against Forest and Celtic have the firepower to, at the very least, trouble the scoresheet.

The Bhoys have netted seven goals in their two matches since the return of O'Neill and four of their last six games have seen both teams score in contests featuring at least three goals. That trend can continue when they visit the MCH Arena.

No stopping in-form Dju

There is no question who has been Midtjylland's main source for goals this season, with Guinea-Bissau international Franculino Dju scoring 17 goals across all competitions.

The 21-year-old has netted in each of his last six games - scoring eight in total - including a brace in Midtjylland's last Europa League fixture away to Maccabi Tel Aviv. Celtic will have their hands full keeping him quiet.

Home advantage can see Midtjylland through

Midtjylland are unbeaten in 13 home matches this season, winning eight of their last nine at the MCH Arena, and they can edge past a Celtic who have lost on the road at Dundee and Hearts in the past month.

Celtic tend to score on their travels, netting in four of their last five away fixtures, and that brings the 2-1 home win firmly into play.

Midtjylland vs Celtic Bet Builder

Over 2.5 goals

Over two goals would have been a winning bet in six of Midtjylland's last eight games, while on their own the Danish side have scored three or more goals in five of their last seven. Celtic have also found their goalscoring feet under O'Neill, netting seven times in two matches since his return to the club.

Franculino Dju anytime goalscorer

Midtjylland forward Dju has netted eight goals across his last six games, including striking a brace in his last Europa League outing against Maccabi Tel Aviv. The youngster looks a handful and can add to his 17 goals for the season.

Benjamin Nygren 3+ shots

Celtic's Benjamin Nygren managed seven shots against Sturm Graz in Celtic's last Europa League game and produced the same total in the recent league win over Falkirk. He is not afraid to get efforts away and can have at least three on Thursday.

Pays out at 16-5 with bet365

Key stats for Midtjylland vs Celtic

♦ Midtjylland have lost just once in 25 matches across all competitions this season and are unbeaten at home since March

♦ The Danish side have scored three or more goals in five of their last seven matches

♦ Midtjylland forward Franculino Dju has 17 goals for the season and has scored eight in his last six

♦ Celtic are two wins from two since the return of O'Neill, scoring seven times and conceding just once

♦ The Bhoys are without a win in any of their last 14 away matches in European competition

Midtjylland vs Celtic betting odds

Market Odds Midtjylland 21-20 Celtic 5-2 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Midtjylland vs Celtic team news and predicted line-ups

Midtjylland

Midtjylland have a trio of confirmed absentees for this game, with Ovie Ejeheri, Edward Chilufya and Adam Gabriel all sidelined through injury.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Olafsson; Diao, Erlic, Sorensen; Byskov, Billing, Castillo, Jensen; Osorio, Cho; Dju.

Subs: Lossl, Han-Beom, Bravo, Paulinho, Mbabu, Dani Silva, Kruger-Johnsen.

Celtic

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Kelechi Iheanacho remain unavailable for Celtic, with Johnny Kenny set to lead the line once again after scoring three goals in two matches since O'Neill's return to the club.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Engels; Nygren, Maeda, Tounekti; Kenny.

Subs: Sinisalo, Murray, McCowan, Hatate, Forrest, Balikwisha, Osmand.

FAQs for Midtjylland vs Celtic

When is Midtjylland vs Celtic in the Europa League?

The match kicks off at 5.45pm on Thursday, November 6.

Where is Midtjylland vs Celtic being played?

Thursday's contest is taking place at MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark.

Where can I watch Midtjylland vs Celtic ?

There is live coverage of Midtjylland vs Celtic on TNT Sports 2.

What is the match betting for Midtjylland vs Celtic ?

Midtjylland are 11-10 to maintain their perfect record in the league phase while Celtic are 5-2 to make it three wins from three under O'Neill. The draw is priced at 14-5.

