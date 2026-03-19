Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, March 19

Kick-off 5.45pm

Venue MCH Arena, Herning

Competition Europa League

TV TNT Sports 2

Nottingham Forest face a 1-0 deficit as they prepare to conclude their Europa League round of 16 tie against Midtjylland with the decisive second leg at the MCH Arena in Herning.

The Danish hosts are targeting a third win of the campaign against Forest, who were beaten 3-2 on matchday two of the League Phase.

Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Nottingham Forest to qualify

1pt 7-4 bet365

Best player bet

Morgan Gibbs-White to score at any time

12-5 bet365, Paddy Power

Longshot

Dario Osorio first player carded

12-1 Hills

Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest preview

Nottingham Forest have twice tasted defeat against Midtjylland in the Europa League this term, but it could be third time lucky for the Premier League side, who look decent value to overturn a 1-0 deficit and seal a place in the quarter-finals.

The final week before the international break is of huge significance to Forest, who head to Tottenham on Sunday for a key contest in the relegation dogfight.

However, the East Midlands side remain keen to continue their Europa League adventure and that should come as no great surprise because they have the tantalising possibility of claiming a major trophy alongside qualification for next season's Champions League.

Vitor Pereira went with a strong side for last tonight's first leg and was left disappointed after his team won the shot count 22 to six but came out on the wrong side of the result.

However, there is plenty of life left in the tie for Forest, who can look back to last month's 3-0 triumph away to Fenerbahce as an example of what they are capable of on their European travels.

Midtjylland have impressed since the start of the competition, despite entering many of their matches as perceived underdogs.

They finished third in the league phase with 19 points from a possible 24 and are on a sequence of six successive Europa League home wins, starting with a 2-0 triumph over Fredrikstad in the third qualifying round.

However, the Danes are missing their star striker Franculino, who has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in their final match before the winter break.

Francelino remains the top scorer in the Danish Superliga with 16 goals in 17 appearances and his extra quality could be missed in a contest of fine margins.

Midtjylland have scored just three goals across their last four matches and their lack of firepower was evident on Sunday as they slipped to a 1-0 loss at home to mid-table Nordsjaelland, leaving them five points adrift of leaders AGF in the title race.

Mike Tullberg's side coped without Franculino at the City Ground last Thursday, although their success was as much a consequence of poor Forest finishing as it was down to diligent defending.

Forest are likely to have been encouraged by their general dominance of the contest and they have a reasonable chance of turning the tie around.

Morgan can make the difference

Morgan Gibbs-White could play a leading role for Nottingham Forest on Thursday Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Morgan Gibbs-White made a slow start to the season but he has come to life in recent weeks, scoring four goals in his last ten appearances.

Gibbs-White's xG in the Europa League is 5.33 which is the fifth-highest of any player in the competition. He has scored just two Europa League goals but may be ready to add to that tally.

Feisty Osorio on course for an early caution

Midtjylland are set to select right wing-back Dario Osorio, who has just completed a one-game Europa League suspension.

Osorio has been cautioned four times in his last eight appearances and looks overpriced to be the first name in referee Felix Zwayer's notebook.

Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest Bet Builder

Nottingham Forest to win

Nottingham Forest are fully committed to their Europa League quest and they can turn the tables on Midtjylland by winning the second leg.

Junior Brumado to be carded

Midtjylland like to defend from the front and that means plenty of off-the-ball responsibility for attacker Junior Brumado, who is a regular card recipient.

Over two goals

The first leg was a slow burner but there should be plenty of thrills and spills in the return match with both sides looking to show their offensive quality.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Key stats for Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest

♦ Midtjylland have scored fewer than two goals in each of their last four matches

♦ Three of Midtjylland's last four defeats have been by a 2-1 scoreline

♦ Forest have scored on eight of their last nine road trips

♦ Three of Nottingham Forest's last four Europa League matches have featured at least three goals

♦ Forest have won two of their last three Europa League away games

Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest in the Europa League. Here are the latest odds for tonight's match.

Market Odds Midtjylland 9-4 Nottingham Forest 6-5 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest team news and predicted line-ups

Midtjylland

Dario Osorio returns from a one-match suspension but Francelino (knee) remains unavailable.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Olafsson; Diao, Erlic, Bech Sorensen; Osorio, Castillo, Billing, Bravo, Bak Jensen; Simsir, Brumado.

Subs: Mbabu, Andreasen, Lee Han-Beom, Uhre, Cho Gue-Sung, Chilufya, Gabriel.

Nottingham Forest

Jair Cunha (foot) was injured in the first leg and has joined Stefan Ortega (calf), Nicolo Savona, Chris Wood, John Victor and Willy Boly (all knee) on the absentee list. Luca Netz is not in the Europa League squad.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Igor Jesus.

Subs: McAtee, Yates, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi, Lucca, Morato, Bakwa.

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FAQs

When is Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest in the Europa League?

Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest takes place on Thursday, March 19th and kicks off at 5.45pm GMT.

Where is Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest being played?

The venue for the game is MCH Arena in Herning.

Where can I watch Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest?

TNT Sports 2 are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest?

Midtjylland are 9-4 to win, Nottingham Forest are a 6-5 chance, with the draw 5-2 (bet365).

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