Manchester United v Sevilla predictions and odds: Red Devils set for another Spanish conquest

Manchester United v Sevilla team news

Manchester United

Christian Eriksen is back after a two-month absence while Casemiro is available following a domestic suspension. Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are doubts and Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton and Donny van de Beek are sidelined.

Sevilla

Jose Luis Mendilibar remains without Jesus Corona and Joan Jordan. Pape Gueye is ineligible to play in this competition.

Manchester United v Sevilla predictions

Manchester United have claimed La Liga scalps in each of the last two rounds of the Europa League and the Red Devils can take a big step towards adding Sevilla to their list of Spanish conquests by winning this quarter-final first-leg tie at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side produced a remarkable second-half comeback to triumph 2-1 at home to Barcelona in the first knockout stage of Europe's secondary club competition, before a 4-1 Old Trafford rout of Real Betis put them well on the way to a last-eight berth.

United’s prize for that victory is a clash with Betis's El Gran Derbi rivals Sevilla, who have carved out the reputation as Europa League specialists having lifted the trophy six times since 2006.

But while Barcelona hold a 13-point cushion at the top of La Liga and Betis sit sixth, Sevilla find themselves 13th and just five points clear of the bottom three.

Los Rojiblancos have only recently started to move clear of the relegation zone and they have struggled on their travels all season, both domestically and in Europe.

Sevilla have been brushed aside on trips to each of La Liga’s big three, losing 3-1 at Real Madrid, 3-0 at Barcelona and 6-1 at Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniards also failed to win any of their away games in the Champions League group stage, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad, while they failed to score in reverses at PSV and Fenerbahce in the Europa League knockout rounds.

Sevilla were able to utilise home advantage to come through both of those tests but a clash with United is a completely different proposition.

The Red Devils have gone 25 games unbeaten in all competitions at home, winning 22 of those games, and have conceded in only ten of those outings.

Of those 22 wins, Ten Hag’s men have recorded 16 of those victories by at least two goals and there is every chance they will stamp their authority on this tie too.

United look far more reliable when Casemiro is anchoring the midfield and the Brazilian is available to provide defensive protection again after his domestic suspension.

Marcus Rashford’s absence would be a blow but United should still have sufficient attacking quality to win by at least two goals against a side who are falling well short of expectations.

Key stat

Sevilla have lost five of their last seven away games in all competitions.

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-1-3): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Sancho.

Subs: Weghorst, Maguire, Fred, Eriksen, McTominay, Rashford, Dalot, Lindelof.

Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Dmitrovic; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Acuna; Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, Lamela, Gil; En-Nesyri.

Subs: Marcao, Mir, Montiel, Telles, Papu Gomez, Torres, Ocampos, Bueno.

Inside info

Manchester United

Penalty taker Marcus Rashford/Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane

Card magnet Lisandro Martinez

Sevilla

Penalty taker Youssef En-Nesyri/Ivan Rakitic

Assist ace Ivan Rakitic

Set-piece aerial threat Nemanja Gudelj

Card magnet Marcos Acuna

