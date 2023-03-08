Manchester United v Real Betis predictions: Red Devils set for another lively Europa clash

Where to watch Manchester United v Real Betis

BT Sport 1, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 13-10 BoyleSports

Manchester United v Real Betis team news

Manchester United

Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof are doubts and midfielders Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek remain sidelined.

Real Betis

Nabil Fekir is injured and defender Martin Montoya has not been registered for the Europa League. Sergio Canales could return after missing the last two league fixtures.

Manchester United v Real Betis predictions

Manchester United supporters will be hoping the old adage "you're only as good as your last game" does not apply to their team in their Europa League last-16 first leg against Real Betis on Thursday.

The Red Devils' renaissance under Erik ten Hag suffered a spectacular setback at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool scored six second-half goals in a record 7-0 rout of their bitter rivals.

United's capitulation has been thoroughly dissected since then, with captain Bruno Fernandes attracting most of the pundits' ire, but Ten Hag has enough credit in the bank to keep fans on his side despite that brutal Premier League defeat.

The Anfield annihilation has dampened talk of a quadruple as Ten Hag's men are out to 40-1 to overhaul Arsenal and Manchester City in this season's title race.

However, they beat Newcastle comfortably in last month's EFL Cup final, advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to a spirited 3-1 home win over West Ham, and came through a heavyweight clash with Barcelona in the previous round of the Europa League.

Having been knocked out of Europe by a Spanish team in each of the past five seasons, United must have been fearing the worst when they were drawn against La Liga leaders Barca.

A 2-2 draw at Camp Nou was followed by a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Old Trafford, where the Red Devils have won 16 of their last 17 matches in all competitions, although the threat of getting the Spanish archer in Europe for a sixth consecutive season still looms over them.

Real Betis are enjoying a fine season in La Liga and Sunday's 0-0 draw with Real Madrid kept them in fifth place in the table.

That stalemate was out of character for a side whose previous five league matches have produced a 2-1 win, two 3-2 victories, a 2-1 loss to Barcelona and a 4-3 defeat to Celta Vigo, and Betis are unlikely to park the bus at Old Trafford.

Backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks a solid bet at odds-against. United were torn apart by a ruthless Liverpool frontline on Sunday but since the World Cup they have scored 33 goals in 13 home games in all competitions.

A hectic schedule of league, cup and European fixtures in 2023 must have taken its toll on Ten Hag's first-team regulars and Betis, who won all three of their away games in the group stage including a 2-1 victory at Roma, have the talent to take advantage if their hosts are not at their sharpest.

Key stat

There have been three or more goals in 11 of Manchester United's last 12 home matches

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Subs: Dalot, Maguire, Weghorst, Fred, Casemiro, Antony, Elanga

Real Betis (4-2-3-1): Bravo; Sabaly, Pezzella, Felipe, Miranda; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Ruibal, Rodri, A Perez; Iglesias

Subs: Abner, Canales, Henrique, Joaquin, Jose, Guardado, Juanmi

Inside info

Manchester United

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes/Marcus Rashford

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane

Card magnet Scott McTominay

Real Betis

Penalty taker Borja Iglesias

Assist ace Borja Iglesias

Set-piece aerial threat Borja Iglesias

Card magnet Guido Rodriguez

