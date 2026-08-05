Europa League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Rangers facing a tricky trip

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When to bet on Europa League qualifying

From 4pm Thursday

Best bets

Jagiellonia Bialystok

5.30pm Thursday

1pt 2-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Hradec Kralove or draw double chance

5.30pm Thursday

1pt 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Thursday's Europa League qualifying predictions

Those Rangers’ fans looking ahead to a Europa League playoff date with either Larne or Iberia 1999 may just be getting ahead of themselves.

There is the small matter of getting the better of Poland’s Jagiellonia Bialystok in the third qualifying round first, and that doesn’t look a formality at all.

The Stadion Miejski in Bialystok will be rocking for the visit of Derek McInnes’ men and the hosts definitely merit an interest.

The Gers got off to an underwhelming start to term with Friday’s 1-1 William Hill Scottish Premiership draw at Dundee United before flying out to Poland to take on a Jagiellonia team who have played two, won two at the start of this season’s Ekstraklasa.

They are a multinational side who won six home games in the Conference League last season, a campaign they signed off in the knockout stage with a narrow 5-4 loss against Fiorentina.

It is worth backing Czech side Hradec Kralove to avoid defeat in the home leg of their tie against Besiktas.

The Turks looked ordinary beating Midtjylland 3-0 in the previous round, all three goals scored while the Danes were down to ten men.

Hradec Kralove are on the up, last season’s fourth-place finish their best effort since the Czech break-up in the early 1990s.

They beat Tromso 4-1 on aggregate in the last round and have lost just twice since early March and only once at home – to Viktoria Plzen – since September.

Shelbourne’s Conference League qualifying trip to Ajax is due to be shown live on Premier Sports 1 at 7pm.

The League of Ireland Premier side are 28-1 to upset the odds in Amsterdam, where the hosts are 1-12 for the victory with the draw a 12-1 chance.

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