Freiburg vs Braga predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Freiburg vs Braga kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, May 7

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg

Competition Europa League

TV TNT Sports 3

After losing 2-1 in Portugal, Freiburg have it all to do if they are to reach the Europa League final.

However, an excellent home record suggests this tie is far from over and the Breisgau Brazlians will believe they can turn the tables on Braga at the Europa-Park Stadion.

Freiburg vs Braga betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Freiburg & over 1.5 goals

2pts 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Freiburg vs Braga preview

Two of the past four Europa League finals have featured a German team and despite losing the first leg of their semi-final 2-1, Freiburg look set to become the latest Bundesliga side to get a chance at lifting the trophy.

Braga's Rodrigo Zalazar missed a penalty last week and given Freiburg's impressive home record, that wasted spot-kick could prove costly for the Portuguese outfit.

Julian Schuster's hosts have won all six of their Europa League games on home soil this term, racking up an aggregate score of 14-2 in the process.

They were trailing Genk 1-0 in the round of 16 before cruising to a 5-1 victory in the second leg and a similar redemption arc is expected in this semi-final as they have lost only three of their 23 home matches all season.

The sole question mark surrounding the Breisgau Brazilians concerns current form, although while Sunday's 1-1 draw with Bundesliga strugglers Wolfsburg wasn't the ideal preparation for this second leg, Braga are in the same boat.

Carlos Vicens' side were held to a 1-1 draw by mid-table Estoril, so they will hardly be full of life in Germany and they have also been hampered by an injury to captain Ricardo Horta.

Freiburg's home form means this tie is anything but over and they should have enough to win and book their spot in the Europa League final.

Freiburg vs Braga Bet Builder

Vincenzo Grifo to score or assist

Freiburg's Italian star was on target in the first leg to make it three goals and two assists in four Europa League appearances and he can steal the show again.

Vitor Carvalho to be booked

The versatile Brazilian defender has been booked in his last two Europa League appearances and is a prime card candidate regardless of whether he starts on the right or left of Braga's backline.

Under ten corners

These sides managed just four corners between them last week and with the game likely to turn into a scrappy midfield battle, another low flag-kick count is expected.

Pays out at 17-2 with bet365

Key stats for Freiburg vs Braga

♦ Freiburg would equal the record of 11 consecutive Europa League home wins with a victory

♦ Braga have won only two of their last five European away matches

♦ The Breisgau Brazilians have won eight of their last 12 home games

♦ The visitors have picked up the most Europa League yellow cards (33) of the remaining four teams

♦ Only Viktoria Plzen (three) conceded fewer goals in the league phase than Freiburg's four

Freiburg vs Braga betting odds

Sign up with Ladbrokes to bet on Freiburg vs Braga in the Europa League semi-finals. Here are the latest 90-minute odds for Thursday's second leg:

Market Odds Freiburg 5-6 Braga 10-3 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Freiburg vs Braga team news and predicted line-ups

Freiburg

Yuito Suzuki was forced off in Sunday's draw with Wolfsburg and will be assessed alongside Patrick Osterhage and Max Rosenfelder.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Holer, Grifo; Matanovic.

Braga

Captain Ricardo Horta and defender Victor Gomez suffered injuries in the first leg and are expected to miss out, as are long-term absentees Sikou Niakite, Diego Rodrigues, Gabri Martinez, Adrian Barisic, Florian Grillitsch and Bright Arrey-Mbi.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Hornicek; Carvalho, Lagerbielke, Oliveira, Lelo; Gorby, Moutinho, Tiknaz; Zalazar, Victor, Dorgeles.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest | Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar | Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano

FAQs

When is Freiburg vs Braga in the Europa League?

Freiburg vs Braga takes place on Thursday, May 7 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Freiburg vs Braga being played?

The venue for the game is the Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg.

Where can I watch Freiburg vs Braga ?

TNT Sports 3 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Freiburg vs Braga ?

Freiburg are 5-6 to win in 90 minutes, Braga are a 10-3 chance and the draw is 13-5 with Ladbrokes.

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