Freiburg vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Freiburg vs Aston Villa kick-off, date & TV info

Date Wednesday, May 20

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Besiktas Stadium, Istanbul

Competition Europa League

TV TNT Sports 1

Aston Villa have made steady progress in recent years and they have a shot at glory in the Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul where they lock horns with Freiburg in the Europa League final.

The Midlands club are guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League and will be aiming to make it a truly memorable season, although they are up against a free-scoring Freiburg side seeking to secure a first major trophy in their 121-year history.

Freiburg vs Aston Villa betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Aston Villa to win & both teams to score

1pt 29-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Emi Buendia to have a shot on target

3-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Johan Manzambi to score at any time

13-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Freiburg vs Aston Villa preview

Aston Villa have waited 30 years to lift a major trophy and their moment could arrive with victory over Freiburg in an entertaining Europa League final.

For a club of Villa's size, their lack of success in modern times has been a major frustration.

However, they have been making substantial progress under four-time Europa League winner Unai Emery, who looks to be the ideal man to steer them to success on the banks of the Bosphorus.

Emery has overseen Villa's transformation from a bottom-half Premier League side to a team who are about to complete a fourth successive top-seven finish.

Villa went through a challenging time last summer as they struggled to work within financial fair play restrictions, but their squad has proved to be talented enough and robust enough to seal a second Champions League qualification in three years, alongside progress to a first major European final since 1982.

Bayern Munich were beaten 1-0 by Villa in the 1982 European Cup final, and another German side stands between the Midlands outfit and their next continental triumph.

Freiburg have never won a major trophy but they been a quiet success story in recent years and are competing in the Europa League for the third time in four seasons.

Julian Schuster's side finished seventh in the Bundesliga this season on 47 points which is eight fewer than last season's total, but the slight dip in domestic performance will be seen as a reasonable trade-off as long as the Black Forest side can round things off by claiming an iconic piece of silverware alongside a first Champions League qualification.

Freiburg impressed from the start of the Europa League and were undefeated until a 1-0 loss away to Lille in matchday eight of the league phase.

In the knockout rounds they posted a comfortable 5-2 aggregate success over Racing Genk before seeing off Celta Vigo 6-1, and then came through a tense semi-final against Braga, losing 2-1 in Portugal and winning 3-1 on home soil.

However, Freiburg's fightback against Braga was heavily influenced by a red card for opposition attacker Mario Dorgeles after just eight minutes of the second leg.

The Bundesliga side made heavy weather of the return match, which featured 17 shots for Freiburg and 15 for their short-handed opponents.

Freiburg showed a few nerves in the closing stages, which was understandable given the enormity of the occasion, but, having looked so vulnerable against a tired, ten-man side, it is hard to have faith in them beating a strong Premier League outfit.

Villa have had their ups and downs in the league this season and were booed off after a 2-1 loss at home to Tottenham this month. But they have often excelled on European nights, winning 12 of 14 games, and are worthy favourites to win the final without need of extra-time or penalties.

Emi can excel on Villa's big night

Emi Buendia has been in and out of Villa's Premier League starting 11, but he features more regularly on Europa League nights and has been hugely influential. The 29-year-old has contributed three goals and five assists in the Europa League which is higher than any other Villa player. European football seems to suit the Argentinian, who looks a solid bet to get at least one effort on target.

Manzambi can make his mark

The rising star in Freiburg ranks is 20-year-old Swiss international attacker Johan Manzambi, who could be on the radar of some big clubs in the summer transfer market. Manzambi has pace, power and a fierce shot and looks as likely as any Freiburg player to find a way past Villa keeper Emi Martinez.

Freiburg vs Aston Villa Bet Builder

Morgan Rogers to score or assist

Rogers seem to be finding his best form and looks set to flourish and Freiburg

Over two goals

The final features the top scoring teams in the competition, so there is scope for plenty of goals.

Matty Cash to be carded

Villa's temperamental right back may struggle to keep his discipline on a night when he should be in close contact with talented Italian attacker Vincenzo Grifo.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for Freiburg vs Aston Villa

♦ Both teams have scored in eight of Freiburg’s last nine games.

♦ Freiburg have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven Europa League matches.

♦ Aston Villa have scored four goals in four of their last eight games.

♦ Six of Villa’s last eight matches have featured at least three goals.

♦ Villa have started the scoring in five of their last six Europa League matches.

Freiburg vs Aston Villa betting odds

Sign up with Bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Freiburg 17-4 Aston Villa 4-6 Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Freiburg vs Aston Villa team news and predicted line-ups

Freiburg

Yuito Suzuki and Patrick Osterhage are unavailable.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Atubolu; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Treu; Eggestein, Hofler; Beste, Manzambi, Grifo; Matanovic.

Subs: Makengo, Ogbus, Holer, Scherhant, Philipp, Irie, Gunter.

Aston Villa

Victor Lindelof, Tyrone Mings and Amadou Onana are doubts, Boubacar Kamara misses out while Ross Barkley and Alysson are not part of the Europa League squad.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Digne; Douglas Luiz, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins.

Subs: Lindelof, Onana, Maatsen, Sancho, Abraham, Bogarde, Bailey.

Read more:

Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Europa League final bet builder tips and predictions

Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 20: Back our acca at 7-1

Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 4-6 selection from the Europa League final

FAQs

When is Freiburg vs Aston Villa in the Europa League final?

Freiburg vs Aston Villa takes place on Wednesday May 20, and kicks-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Team vs Team being played?

The venue for the game is Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul.

Where can I watch Team vs Team ?

TNT Sports 1 are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Team vs Team ?

Freiburg are 17-4 to win, Aston Villa are a 4-6 chance, with the draw 11-4 with bet365.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.