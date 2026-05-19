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Freiburg vs Aston Villa bet builder tips

Morgan Rogers to score or assist

Over two goals

Matty Cash to be carded

10-1 with bet365

Morgan Rogers to score or assist

A big summer is approaching for Morgan Rogers, who has established himself as a key part of Thomas Tuchel's England plans, but the 23-year-old will be fully focused on making an impact in Istanbul and can do exactly that by delivering at least one goal or assist.

Rogers has gone through periods of the season when his performances have dipped, but he has still played a vital role – contributing 13 goals and ten assists across all competitions.

The former Middlesbrough man delivered a goal and an assist in a livewire performance during Friday's 4-2 victory at home to Liverpool and he looks in the mood to flourish against Freiburg.

Over two goals

Tottenham's 1-0 victory over Manchester United in last season's Europa League final was a turgid affair, settled by a scruffy Brennan Johnson goal, but there is the potential for a much more entertaining contest between Villa and Freiburg, who have got to this stage by playing in a positive manner.

Villa are the competition's top scorers with 28 goals but Freiburg are not too far behind with 25 goals, including 15 during the knockout rounds.

In any final there is always the possibility of teams playing the occasion rather than the game and changing their usual approach.

However, the strengths of Villa and Freiburg lie in the attacking third so it seems a reasonable to anticipate a high-scoring outcome.

Matty Cash to be carded

Villa will need to pay attention to their defensive duties, because Freiburg are an adventurous side with plenty of attacking threats.

Freiburg's Swiss international attacker Johan Manzambi looks like a star of the future, but the more consistent threat has come from veteran Italian Vincenzo Grifo, who has contributed three assists and three goals in his last five Europa League games.

Grifo usually plays off the left, so he should come into regular contact with Villa right back Matty Cash.

It promises to be an interesting battle and a yellow card looks a strong possibility for Cash, who is right at the top of Villa's Premier League caution count with nine cards from 34 games.

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