Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 4-6 selection from the Europa League final

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Wednesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Europa League final between Freiburg and Aston Villa.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, May 20

Igor Matanovic to have under 2.5 shots

Freiburg vs Aston Villa

Europa League, 8pm

Aston Villa are hot favourites to win Wednesday's Europa League final against Freiburg as Unai Emery targets a record-extending fifth triumph in the competition.

Villa boss Emery will be wary of the threat of Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic, who has scored 11 Bundesliga goals this season despite starting only 14 matches.

Matanovic's three Europa League goals include a glorious volley against Celta Vigo in the quarter-finals but Villa's defence can keep him quiet in the final.

The Croatia international averages a modest 1.7 shots per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga and had exactly one attempt at goal in each of his last seven Europa League outings.

Villa eased past Bologna 7-1 on aggregate in the last eight before a 4-1 semi-final win over Nottingham Forest, whose only goal in the tie came from the penalty spot.

Emery's men restricted Bologna and Forest to 37 shots in those four games so Matanovic should be backed to have no more than two efforts at Villa's goal in Istanbul.

Odds: 4-6 with bet365

Read more football predictions:

Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 20: Back our acca at 7-1

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Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Europa League final bet builder tips and predictions

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