- More
Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a strong fancy in the Europa League
Our best bet comes from Thursday's Europa League fixture between Midtjylland and Celtic
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Europa League fixture between Midtjylland and Celtic.
Thursday's Football Bet of the Day
Midtjylland
Midtjylland vs Celtic
Europa League, 5.45pm Thursday
It's been a pretty miserable season for Celtic, who are nine points adrift of leaders Hearts in the race for the William Hill Scottish Premiership title, have failed to qualify for the Champions League and also seen manager Brendan Rodgers walk away from the club.
Martin O’Neill is back in charge of the Bhoys and he has steered the Hoops to victories over Falkirk and Rangers, but this trip to Denmark to face Midtjylland looks a difficult challenge.
The Danes have lost just one of their 24 matches in all competitions this season, they haven't lost at home since March and the Boys of the Moor look close to bankers at the MCH Arena on Thursday.
Odds: 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes
Read more from our football experts:
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inEuropa League
Last updated
- Europa League acca: Jamie Griffith has an 11-2 fourfold for tonight's matches
- Midtjylland vs Celtic: Dangerous Danes to test Bhoys
- Rangers vs Roma: Gers' Europa struggles set to continue
- Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest: Reds fancied to pass Sturm test
- Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv: Villans to press home Europa aspirations
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this November - no deposit required
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
- Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored
- Europa League acca: Jamie Griffith has an 11-2 fourfold for tonight's matches
- Midtjylland vs Celtic: Dangerous Danes to test Bhoys
- Rangers vs Roma: Gers' Europa struggles set to continue
- Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest: Reds fancied to pass Sturm test
- Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv: Villans to press home Europa aspirations
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this November - no deposit required
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
- Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored