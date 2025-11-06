Racing Post logo
Europa League

Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a strong fancy in the Europa League

Our best bet comes from Thursday's Europa League fixture between Midtjylland and Celtic

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Europa League fixture between Midtjylland and Celtic. 

Thursday's Football Bet of the Day

Midtjylland

Midtjylland vs Celtic
Europa League, 5.45pm Thursday

It's been a pretty miserable season for Celtic, who are nine points adrift of leaders Hearts in the race for the William Hill Scottish Premiership title, have failed to qualify for the Champions League and also seen manager Brendan Rodgers walk away from the club. 

Martin O’Neill is back in charge of the Bhoys and he has steered the Hoops to victories over Falkirk and Rangers, but this trip to Denmark to face Midtjylland looks a difficult challenge. 

The Danes have lost just one of their 24 matches in all competitions this season, they haven't lost at home since March and the Boys of the Moor look close to bankers at the MCH Arena on Thursday.

Odds: 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

