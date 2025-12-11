Football Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs believes Ferencvaros will be too strong for Rangers

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Thursday's card and his best bet comes from the Europa League encounter between Ferencvaros and Rangers.

Thursday's Football Bet of the Day

Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros vs Rangers

Europa League, 5.45pm Thursday

Ferencvaros are one of three unbeaten teams in the Europa League league phase and they can stay that way by defeating fourth-bottom Rangers at Groupama Arena in Budapest.

A top-eight finish looks within reach for Ferencvaros, who showed a steely edge a fortnight ago when drawing 1-1 away to Fenerbahce.

Robbie Keane's side hold first place in the Hungarian top flight and are approaching the Rangers game in high spirits having registered three successive league victories.

It all adds up to a really tough task for Rangers, who have taken just one point from five Europa League games.

The Gers posted a 1-1 draw at home to Braga on matchday five but they head to Hungary in a depleted state with Mohammed Diomande suspended and Bailey Rice, Derek Cornelius, John Souttar, Kieran Dowell, Nedim Bajrami, Oliver Antman and Rabbi Matondo ruled out due to injury issues.

