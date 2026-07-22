Europa League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Midtjylland may play their part in invigorating Istanbul battle

When are Thursday's Europa League qualifying games

Qarabag vs CSKA Sofia

5pm

Besiktas vs Midtjylland

7pm

Best bets

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score in Besiktas vs Midtjylland

2pts 5-4 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Qarabag to win & over 1.5 goals

2pts 19-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Thursday's Europa League second qualifying round first-leg predictions

In new boss Vincenzo Italiano, Besiktas have finally hired a manager who knows how to navigate Europe. The Italian led Fiorentina to back-to-back Conference League finals in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons and will be hoping to fare better in the UEFA competitions than his predecessors, Sergen Yalcin and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Italiano has a talented squad to work with, too. Chief playmaker Orkun Kokcu will feed Hyeon-Gyu Oh while Wilfried Ndidi helps protect a strong backline which features Emmanuel Agbadou.

That said, they are coming up against a quality Midtjylland who have plenty of European experience, having finished third in the Europa League league phase last term.

The Danish side were beaten by Nottingham Forest in the round of 16 but won six of their eight league-phase matches, recording victories over Forest, Celtic and Dinamo Zagreb during that run.

Midtjylland have enough quality to play their part in a thriller at Rams Park, where backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals should prove to be a winning bet for the third Besiktas game in a row.

European regulars Qarabag take on CSKA Sofia earlier in the evening and the experience gained from a run to the knockout-stage playoffs in last season’s Champions League should serve them well against the Bulgarians.

The Azerbaijani champions enjoyed a 3-2 win over Frankfurt and 2-2 draw with Chelsea during that impressive league-phase showing and look the bet in Baku.

CSKA hardly impressed when beating Derry, a poor side sitting sixth in the League of ireland Premier Division, 5-3 in the first round of qualifying, and they may struggle with this step up in class.

Qarabag were clinical when recording 3-0 victories in both legs of their first qualifying tie against Vestri and can use their European nous to take a lead in this second-round bout.

Read more from our football experts:

Conference League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Motherwell and Hibs heading for winning starts

Familiar foes Spain, France and England jostle for Euro 2028 favouritism

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