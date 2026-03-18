Europa League last 16 second leg predictions: Lyon and Porto primed to make home advantage count

Where to watch the Europa League

Lyon vs Celta Vigo

TNT Sports 4 & 5, 5.45pm Thursday

Porto vs Stuttgart

TNT Sports 3 & 6, 8pm Thursday

Real Betis vs Panathinaikos

TNT Sports 4, 8pm Thursday

Best bets

Lyon to beat Celta Vigo

2pts 21-20 general

Panathinaikos or draw double chance vs Real Betis

1pt 2-1 bet365

Porto to win and both teams to score vs Stuttgart

1pt 7-2 bet365, Hills, Paddy Power

Europa League last 16 second leg predictions

Lyon vs Celta Vigo

Borja Iglesias' first-leg dismissal at Balaidos could prove the defining factor in this tie.

With Celta Vigo a goal up, the striker received a second yellow card and will miss the return game against Lyon.

Les Gones inevitably equalised in Galicia to leave this tie poised at 1-1, and are looking for a first victory in six after previously winning 13 on the spin.

European nights under the lights in Decines-Charpieu can be special and Paulo Fonseca will be spying a boost ahead of Sunday's clash with fellow Champions League qualification hopefuls Monaco.

Real Betis vs Panathinaikos

Rafa Benitez got his tactics spot on in Panathinaikos's first leg win over Real Betis Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Real Betis's season seems to be faltering, failing to win their last five, including a 1-0 loss to Panathinaikos.

That was despite the Greek side being down to ten men for the final half-an-hour of last Thursday's first leg.

Vicente Taborda's late penalty made the difference as Rafael Benitez got the better of Manuel Pellegrini, and the Spaniard can guide his team to qualification in Seville.

Los Beticos are struggling to get results at their temporary La Cartuja home and Benitez will set his side out to frustrate their more free-flowing hosts

Porto vs Stuttgart

There was a mini-shock at the MHP Arena last week, where Porto scored twice in the first 30 minutes and held on to claim a 2-1 first-leg advantage over Stuttgart.

These two are generally excellent at home, so it appears that Sebastian Hoeness' side face an uphill battle to reach the quarter-finals.

Porto won all four of their league phase outings at the Dragao, beating Red Star Belgrade, Nice, Malmo and Rangers, although they kept only one clean sheet in that run.

Thursday's visitors have scored in their last six on the road, so another entertaining win could be on the cards for Francesco Farioli's hosts.

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