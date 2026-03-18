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Europa League last 16 second leg predictions: Lyon and Porto primed to make home advantage count
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Thursday's last 16 second leg matches in the Europa League – including Lyon vs Celta Vigo, Real Betis vs Panathinaikos and Porto vs Stuttgart
Where to watch the Europa League
Lyon vs Celta Vigo
TNT Sports 4 & 5, 5.45pm Thursday
Porto vs Stuttgart
TNT Sports 3 & 6, 8pm Thursday
Real Betis vs Panathinaikos
TNT Sports 4, 8pm Thursday
Best bets
Lyon to beat Celta Vigo
2pts 21-20 general
Panathinaikos or draw double chance vs Real Betis
1pt 2-1 bet365
Porto to win and both teams to score vs Stuttgart
1pt 7-2 bet365, Hills, Paddy Power
Europa League last 16 second leg predictions
Lyon vs Celta Vigo
Borja Iglesias' first-leg dismissal at Balaidos could prove the defining factor in this tie.
With Celta Vigo a goal up, the striker received a second yellow card and will miss the return game against Lyon.
Les Gones inevitably equalised in Galicia to leave this tie poised at 1-1, and are looking for a first victory in six after previously winning 13 on the spin.
European nights under the lights in Decines-Charpieu can be special and Paulo Fonseca will be spying a boost ahead of Sunday's clash with fellow Champions League qualification hopefuls Monaco.
Real Betis vs Panathinaikos
Real Betis's season seems to be faltering, failing to win their last five, including a 1-0 loss to Panathinaikos.
That was despite the Greek side being down to ten men for the final half-an-hour of last Thursday's first leg.
Vicente Taborda's late penalty made the difference as Rafael Benitez got the better of Manuel Pellegrini, and the Spaniard can guide his team to qualification in Seville.
Los Beticos are struggling to get results at their temporary La Cartuja home and Benitez will set his side out to frustrate their more free-flowing hosts
Porto vs Stuttgart
There was a mini-shock at the MHP Arena last week, where Porto scored twice in the first 30 minutes and held on to claim a 2-1 first-leg advantage over Stuttgart.
These two are generally excellent at home, so it appears that Sebastian Hoeness' side face an uphill battle to reach the quarter-finals.
Porto won all four of their league phase outings at the Dragao, beating Red Star Belgrade, Nice, Malmo and Rangers, although they kept only one clean sheet in that run.
Thursday's visitors have scored in their last six on the road, so another entertaining win could be on the cards for Francesco Farioli's hosts.
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