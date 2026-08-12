Europa League and Conference League qualifying: Brilliant Belgian to shine against Shelbourne

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When to bet on Thursday's Europa and Conference League qualifiers

From 4pm Thursday

Best bets

Pafos to beat Salzburg

6pm Thursday

1pt 19-10 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Mika Godts to score at any time vs Shelbourne

7.30pm Thursday

2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Thursday's Europa and Conference League qualifying predictions

With Hearts trailing Benfica 6-1, it is highly unlikely all four of the Scottish teams in action on Thursday will progress through qualifying. However, three may be the magic number.

Rangers are 2-1 down to Jagiellonia but Ibrox advantage can help them in their Europa League qualifier, while Hibernian beat Shkendija 2-1 and Motherwell drew 1-1 at HJK Helsinki in the Conference League.

All three are favourites to progress from their ties and the same is true of Salzburg, although, unlike the Scots, they may have been overrated by the bookies.

The Red Bull-backed side beat Pafos 1-0 in Austria but they may find things tougher in Cyprus, where their hosts have excelled in recent continental clashes.

Despite not being able to play at their usual ground in Europe, the Cypriots have found a suitable second home in Limassol, as a number of big sides have found out.

Bayern Munich were the only away team to leave the Alphamega Stadium with three points in last season’s Champions League as Monaco were held to a 2-2 draw and Villarreal (1-0) and Slavia Prague (4-1) were defeated.

Limassol has again served Pafos well this term – they beat Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 after extra time in the previous round after falling to a 2-0 defeat in Croatia – and they can claim victory against a Salzburg side that lost all four road trips in last season’s league phase.



Like the Scots, the Irish contingent of qualifiers find themselves in different boats. Shamrock Rovers lead Egnatia 3-1 in the Europa League but Conference League hopefuls Bohemians and Shelbourne face tougher qualifying paths.

Bohs’ 2-0 home loss to Midtjylland means they head to Denmark knowing progress is unlikely, while Shelbourne have a mammoth task, trailing European giants Ajax 3-1.

Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat to St Patrick’s did little to suggest Shels will turn things around and the value lies in backing Ajax’s best player to step up again.

Mika Godts netted 17 goals and provided 13 assists in 34 Eredivisie appearances last term and he has carried that form into the new campaign, opening the scoring against Shelbourne in Amsterdam and setting up three strikes across his other three appearances.

The Belgian wonderkid started on the bench on Sunday - he still provided an assist as a substitute - and will be fresh for the trip to Shels, who may be carved apart by a player heading to the very top.

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