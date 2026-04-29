Braga vs Freiburg predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Braga vs Freiburg kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, April 30

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Estadio Municipal, Braga

Competition Europa League

TV TNT Sports 4

A Premier League club will definitely be contesting next month's Europa League final in Istanbul but will it be former finalists Braga or German aces Freiburg who take them on at the Besiktas Stadium? The first leg in Portugal takes place on Thursday night.

Braga vs Freiburg b etting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

1pt 6-5 bet365, Paddy Power

Braga vs Freiburg preview

Knockout semi-final first legs are supposed to be tepid, cagey affairs, but there are good grounds for believing Braga and Freiburg can lay on a decent goal-laden game at the Estadio Municipal.

Both clubs have been banging in the goals in the knockout stages and while their respective defences have also impressed, they are sharp going forward.

Braga have seen off Ferencvaros 4-2 on aggregate and Real Betis 5-3, while Stuttgart fly to Portugal after a 5-2 pasting of Genk and a 6-1 triumph over Celta Vigo.

They will also be smarting after a dismal week in which they were beaten 2-1 in extra-time at Stuttgart in the last four of the German Cup and then thumped 4-0 at Dortmund in the Bundesliga, though maybe their eyes have been firmly on this tie as they pursue a first major piece of silverware.

Their away form isn't the best - they are eighth in the Bundesliga yet only relegation-bound Wolfsburg have conceded more away goals.

However, they have enjoyed wins at Nice and Celta on the road in Europe and had won six out of seven before last Thursday's loss in Stuttgart.

Julian Schuster's men are all about spirit and togetherness with the added bonus of a serious goal threat in Vincenzo Grifo, the club's record scorer.

Braga also lost at the weekend - 2-1 at Santa Clara in the Primeira Liga - but are strong at their Estadio Municipal home where they have beaten Feyenoord, Red Star, Nottingham Forest and Ferencvaros in Europe this season, all without conceding a single goal.

Carlos Vicens' men took out Real Betis in the last round and look to have the confidence in front of their own fans to beat anyone, and they will feel they have to take a lead to Germany next week, which should encourage a positive mindset.

Braga vs Freiburg Bet Builder

Both teams to score

These sides piled up the goals in the last two rounds and can find the net again in a game that promises entertainment.

Lukas Hornicek two or more saves

Freiburg are averaging five shots on target per game in this competition so Braga goalie Lukas Hornicek is set for a busy night.

Braga over four corners

Braga average 4.5 corners per game and at home, against a side playing on the counter, they can rack up at least five.

Pays out at 7-2 with bet365

Key stats for Braga vs Freiburg

♦ Braga have found the net in each of their last 18 home matches, scoring at least twice in 13 of those

♦ Eight of Freiburg's last nine matches in all competitions have produced three goals or more

♦ Braga have had seven clean sheets in 12 Europa League ties this season, a record they share with Aston Villa.

♦ Freiburg's league games produce an average of 8.5 corners per game, the lowest total in the Bundesliga.

Braga vs Freiburg betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Braga 7-5 Freiburg 11-5 Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Braga vs Freiburg team news and predicted line-ups

Braga

Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch is not expected to shake off an injury. Braga have defensive worries with Sikou Niakata, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Adrian Barisic injured and Gabriel Moscardo suspended.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Hornicek; Lagerbielke, V Carvalho, Lelo; Gomez, Gorby, Tiknaz, Dorgeles; Zalazar, Victor, Horta.

Subs: J Carvalho, Oliveira, Moutinho, Rocha, Lusinho, Martinez, Navarro.

Freiburg

Freiburg should be at full strength with veteran midfielder Nico Hofler up to speed after two months out and Jordan Makengo expected to pass a test.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Suzuki, Grifo; Matanovic.

Subs: Huth, Jung, Scherhant, Irie, Holer, Hofler, Philipp.

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FAQs

When is Braga vs Freiburg in the Europa League?

Braga vs Freiburg takes place on Thursday, April 30 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Braga vs Freiburg being played?

The venue for the game is the Estadio Municipal in Braga, Portugal.

Where can I watch Braga vs Freiburg ?

TNT Sports 4 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Braga vs Freiburg ?

Braga are 7-5 to win, Freiburg are 11-5 and the draw is 21-10 with bet365.

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