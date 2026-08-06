Benfica vs Hearts predictions, 16-5 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Benfica vs Hearts kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, August 6

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

Competition Europa League third qualifying round

TV Premier Sports 2

It sounds as if should be easier for Hearts, dropping out of the Champions League into the Europa League, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

The Scottish side's dubious reward for being thumped by Sturm Graz in the main event is a home-and-away dust-up with giants Benfica in the Europa League.

Benfica vs Hearts betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Benfica to win & both teams to score

1pt 17-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Marco Silva is still figuring out his best defence at Benfica and that has to give Hearts a hope of landing a blow in Lisbon.

The problem is that Hearts are getting unpicked too easily under new boss Wouter Vrancken and the Portuguese side can prevail in an avalanche of goals.

Benfica vs Hearts preview

Marco Silva endured something of a baptism of fire as Benfica’s new boss, but it hasn’t taken him long to finally see his side click.

Silva’s first game in charge of the Eagles was a surprise 2-1 defeat at St Gallen in the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie.

A week later and back on home soil Benfica got it all right, romping to a 5-0 demolition of the Swiss side with ace frontman Vangelis Pavlidis banging in four of them.

Wrongs righted, Benfica are ready to go again, this time against Hearts with home advantage a key weapon.

Real Madrid are the only side to win at the Estadio da Luz in the Primeira Liga or Europe since the middle of November.

And that makes Hearts vulnerable, especially this Jambos side who are being rebuilt under new boss Wouter Vrancken and have kicked off their campaign with three straight losses.

The 4-0 defeat at Sturm Graz in the Champions League was a horrible performance and result, although they were better at Aberdeen in their Premiership opener at the weekend, leading 1-0 until added time when they conceded twice.

This Hearts side is definitely a work in progress for Vrancken, which is why they are hard to fancy in Lisbon. However, they should create chances and can at least find the net in a loss.

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Benfica vs Hearts Bet Builder

Over three goals

Hearts conceded four at Sturm Graz, Benfica hit St Gallen for five, so expect four or more goals to be scored.

Benfica-Benfica double result

Benfica had 25 shots against a shell-shocked St Gallen and led at half time and full time. They can repeat that feat against Hearts.

Over ten corners

Benfica won the corner count 9-2 at home to St Gallen, having lost it 6-5 away. The Portuguese side are no strangers to a high corners tally

Pays out at 16-5 with bet365

Key stats for Benfica vs Hearts

Vangelis Pavlidis scored four goals as Benfica thumped 5-0 in the last round

Hearts have lost their all three of their games this season

Benfica have won eight and lost just one - against Real Madrid - of their last 11 home games

Hearts are without a clean sheet in their last nine away games

Benfica vs Hearts betting odds

Sign up with Ladbrokes to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Benfica 1-8 Hearts 16-1 Draw 17-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Benfica vs Hearts team news and predicted line-ups

Benfica

Versatile Norway World Cup player Fredrik Aursnes is a doubt with a groin problem. Amar Dedic should replace Bournemouth-bound Antonio Silva in defence.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Trubin; Bah, Dedic, Lenglet, Dahl; Barreiro, Barrenechea; Kaminski, Sudakov, Rafa Silva; Pavlidis.

Subs: Araujo, Manu Silva, Rios, Schjelderup, Aursnes, Lukebakio, Duran.

Hearts

Defenders Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley and Malachi Fagan-Walcott are injured. Eduardo Ageu is a doubt.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Reus; Altena, McEntee, Findlay, Milne; Kerjota, Mendy, Spittal, Miller; Braga, Ba-Sy.

Subs: Kamson-Kamara, McCart, Renaud, Guendouz, Magnussen, Kabore, Wilson.

Read more:

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FAQs

When is Benfica vs Hearts in the Europa League?

Benfica vs Hearts takes place on Thursday, August 5 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Benfica vs Hearts being played?

The venue for the game is the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

Where can I watch Benfica vs Hearts ?

Premier Sports 2 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Benfica vs Hearts ?

Benfica are 1-8 to win, Hearts are 16-1 and the draw is 17-2 with Ladbrokes.

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