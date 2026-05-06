Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, May 7

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Villa Park, Birmingham

Competition Europa League

TV TNT Sports 1 & HBO Max

Aston Villa are bidding to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they host Nottingham Forest in Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg.

A Chris Wood penalty earned Forest a slender lead at the City Ground last week and they followed up with a vital 3-1 Premier League victory away to Chelsea.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Nottingham Forest or draw double chance

3pts 21-20 general

Best player bet

Igor Jesus to have one or more shots on target

5-6 bet365

Longshot

Matty Cash to be shown first card

14-1 bet365, Hills

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest preview

Nottingham Forest's opening result of 2026 was a 3-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa but the Tricky Trees return to Villa Park in far more confident mood.

Chris Wood's penalty earned Forest a 1-0 first-leg win in the all-English Europa League semi-final against Villa and they should stand firm in Thursday's away leg.

The teams shared a 1-1 league draw at the City Ground on April 12 and Forest have won all five of their subsequent matches.

They edged past Porto 1-0 in the quarter-final second leg in Nottingham before swaggering clear of the relegation zone by thumping Burnley 4-1, Sunderland 5-0 and Chelsea 3-1.

Forest could have done with a favour from Villa on Sunday but Unai Emery's men lost 2-1 at home to relegation-threatened Tottenham.

That was their fifth defeat in eight league matches and they are stumbling towards the line in the race for Champions League qualification.

Villa's previous league result was a 1-0 defeat at Fulham, where they had just one shot on target, and they needed an injury-time winner to see off Sunderland 4-3 at Villa Park last month.

They had won 11 of their 12 Europa League matches before the defeat at the City Ground but look vulnerable favourites against Forest, who have found form at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Vitor Pereira made eight changes for Monday's trip to Stamford Bridge, where Taiwo Awoniyi, who is not part of the Europa League squad, scored twice.

Pereira has shuffled his pack smartly as Forest juggle a European campaign and a Premier League survival scrap and his side look a good bet to avoid defeat at Villa Park.

Emery's Europa League record is unmatched and Villa's 7-1 aggregate win over Bologna in the quarter-finals was eye-catching.

But facing another English club in Europe is an awkward challenge and Forest's flying finish to the season may well include a trip to the final in Istanbul.

In-form Jesus should test Villa keeper

Igor Jesus converted a 15th-minute penalty to put Forest 2-0 up at Chelsea on Sunday and he is a nice price to have a shot on target at Villa.

The Brazilian is the joint-leading scorer in the Europa League, with seven goals at a rate of one every 101 minutes, and he has found the net in four of his last five Premier League games.

Rash Cash could clash with Forest forwards

Villa right-back Matty Cash was booked in the 11th minute of last month's league fixture at Forest and he is a tempting bet to pick up the first card again.

The Poland international has been cautioned eight times in the Premier League this term and he should be tested by Forest's lively wide players on Thursday.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Bet Builder

Under 3.5 goals

Nottingham Forest are capable of keeping it tight against an Aston Villa side who have scored only once in their last three games.

Igor Jesus anytime goalscorer

The Forest striker has scored 12 of his 16 goals this season away from the City Ground and he has struck four times in his last five Premier League outings.

Youri Tielemans to commit one or more fouls

The Villa midfielder was booked in two of his last four Europa League starts, including the away leg at Forest, and he averages 1.4 fouls per 90 minutes this term.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

♦ Aston Villa have lost their last three Premier League matches

♦ Villa have won 11 of their 13 Europa League games this season

♦ Both teams have scored in five of the last six meetings between these clubs

♦ Nottingham Forest have lost only one of their last 12 games in all competitions

♦ Forest have won their last three Premier League matches, scoring 12 goals

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest in the Europa League. Here are the latest odds for Thursday's semi-final second leg:

Market Odds Aston Villa 8-11 Nottingham Forest 100-30 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest team news and predicted line-ups

Aston Villa

John McGinn missed the weekend defeat to Tottenham due to a thigh strain but should be available. Amadou Onana (calf) has joined Boubacar Kamara and Alysson on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bogarde, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

Subs: Mings, Abraham, Luiz, Maatsen, Sancho, Lindelof, Bailey

Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White (head) will be assessed along with Ola Aina, Dan Ndoye, Murillo and Ibrahim Sangare. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Zach Abbott, John Victor and Nicolo Savona are injured. Taiwo Awoniyi and Luca Netz are ineligible.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Ortega, Aina, Morato, Milenkovic, Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Jesus; Wood

Subs: Yates, McAtee, Bakwa, Lucca, Ndoye, Sangare, Murillo

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar | Freiburg vs Braga | Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano

FAQs

When is Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest in the Europa League?

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest takes place on Thursday, May 7 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest being played?

The venue for the game is Villa Park in Birmingham.

Where can I watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest?

TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest?

Aston Villa are 8-11 to win, Nottingham Forest are a 100-30 chance and the draw is 13-5 with Sky Bet.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.