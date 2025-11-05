Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, November 6

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Villa Park, Birmingham

Competition Europa League

TV TNT Sports 2

Aston Villa will be eager to put Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool behind them when they welcome Maccabi Tel-Aviv to Villa Park for Europa League action on Thursday.

A sloppy performance at Anfield will have infuriated Unai Emery, who has seen his side lose two of their last three matches in all competitions, but an instant response is expected against a Maccabi outfit who have lost all four European encounters against English teams.

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Aston Villa to win to nil

2pts 11-10 Hills

Player cards

Mohamed Camara to be booked

21-10 bet365

Longshot

Aston Villa to win 2-0

11-2 general

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv preview

After putting together a five-match winning streak to kick-start their season, Villa have been hit-and-miss over the last couple of weeks with defeats to Go Ahead Eagles and Liverpool coming either side of an impressive win over Manchester City.

This lack of consistency will be a slight concern for boss Unai Emery, whose side failed to pick up a victory in the first six games of the campaign, but this Europa League visit of Maccabi Tel-Aviv looks like the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

Villa have accounted for Bologna (1-0), Fulham (3-1), Burnley (2-1) and Manchester City (1-0) in their last four home fixtures and that result against the Citizens is of particular note, as they became just the second team this term to stop in-form forward Erling Haaland from scoring.

Thursday's visitors Maccabi Tel-Aviv don't boast anywhere close to the quality of that of City and the Israeli champions' lack of cutting edge in the Europa League has shown, as they have drawn blanks at PAOK Salonika and Midtjylland.

While Zarko Lazetic's side may be churning out results domestically, they have looked inferior in European competition with just one point collected from a possible nine on offer and six goals conceded - the joint-highest in the league phase.

Given the Villans have stopped Newcastle, Bologna and City from netting at home this season and lost only one of their 21 matches at Villa Park in 2025, it is hard to look past anything other than a win to nil for Emery's outfit.

Camara can add to his card tally

Guinea international Mohamed Camara received his sixth yellow of the season in Maccabi's 3-1 victory over Ironi Kiryat Shmona at the end of October and his tendency to be reckless could again be his downfall.

Exactly half of the 28-year-old defender's cautions have come in Europe, evidence that he struggles to compete against better opposition, and he is in for a tough night against the likes of Donyell Malen, Jadon Sancho and Ollie Watkins.

Resolute Villa to hold Maccabi at bay

Villa have lost just one of their last 27 home matches in all competitions and their greater strength in depth should enable them to record a comfortable shutout victory over a Maccabi side who have failed to score in both previous trips to England.

With one eye on Sunday's trip to Bournemouth, the Villans may look to preserve some energy for that Premier League contest and a 2-0 correct scoreline for the hosts, a result they managed at Feyenoord on matchday two, appeals.

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Bet Builder

Aston Villa to win

Villa have won their last four home matches in all competitions.

Jadon Sancho to have 2+ shots on target

Jadon Sancho registered two shots on target in Villa's last home game against Manchester City and he can repeat the trick against weaker opposition.

Kristijan Belic to be booked

Midfielder Kristijan Belic has picked up four yellow cards, three of those coming in Europe, and he has the difficult job of trying to stop the flow of Villa attacks.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

Key stats for Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

♦ Aston Villa are on a four-game winning streak at home

♦ Maccabi Tel-Aviv are one of seven teams yet to win in the League Phase

♦ Two of Villa's last three home fixtures in European competition have ended in wins to nil

♦ Both teams not to score has landed in Maccabi's last five away matches

♦ Maccabi are the joint second-lowest scorers in the League Phase with just one goal

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the Europa League. Here are the latest odds for Thursday's match.

Market Odds Aston Villa 1-5 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 10-1 Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv team news and predicted line-ups

Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings is set to miss the rest of the year because of a hamstring injury, joining Emiliano Buendia, Youri Tielemans and Andres Garcia on the sidelines. Ross Barkley is ineligible.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Bogarde; Sancho, Elliott, Malen; Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Konsa, Digne, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Guessand

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Maccabi Tel-Aviv have a clean bill of health and are likely to stick largely with the side who won at the weekend, with top scorer Dor Peretz continuing to lead the line.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Mishpati; Asante, Shlomo, Camara, Revivo; Belic, Sissokho; Davida, Andrade, Varela; Peretz

Subs: Gerafi, Jehezkel, Gropper, Shahar, Lederman, Noy, Nicolaescu

FAQs for Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

When is Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the Europa League?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, November 6.

Where is Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv being played?

Thursday's game is taking place at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Where can I watch Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv ?

There is live coverage of Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv on TNT Sports 2.

What is the match betting for Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv ?

Aston Villa are the 2-9 favourites to beat 8-1 visitors Maccabi Tel-Aviv and the draw is 11-2.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.