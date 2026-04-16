Aston Villa vs Bologna predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Aston Villa vs Bologna kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, April 16

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Villa Park, Birmingham

Competition Europa League

TV TNT Sports 2

Aston Villa are 5-4 to be crowned champions of the Europa League and they are in the driving seat of this quarter-final tie after last Thursday's 3-1 victory at Bologna.

The Villans rode their luck at times in Italy but they have won ten of their 11 Europa League matches this season and will want to complete the job in style with another win at their Birmingham base.

Aston Villa vs Bologna betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Both teams to score

2pts 3-4 general

Best player bet

Matty Cash to be shown a card

17-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Jonathan Rowe anytime goalscorer

9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Aston Villa vs Bologna preview

Aston Villa have one foot in the semi-final of the Europa League following last Thursday’s 3-1 first-leg victory at Bologna, but Unai Emery’s side may not have things all their own way at Villa Park.

A two-goal margin flattered Villa at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara as Bologna dominated the shot count 19-8, had a goal ruled out by VAR and cannoned the crossbar through Scottish international Lewis Ferguson.

Jonathan Rowe’s curling effort looked to have given Bologna a lifeline before Ollie Watkins completed his brace deep into injury-time and left the Serie A side with a mountain to climb.

But Vincenzo Italiano’s side have failed to meet expectations at home this season and have been much happier on their travels, so all hope may not be lost.

Bologna have won only three of their 16 games at home since early December but they are road warriors, having won seven of their last nine away outings.

The Rossoblu drew 3-3 at Roma in the last round before advancing in extra time and they can cause plenty of problems for Villa, who have conceded in nine of their last 12 home games.

The visitors have no choice but to adopt positive tactics in the chase and, while that may leave them vulnerable at times on the counter-attack, they know that they can make their presence felt.

Bologna lost 1-0 at Villa Park in the league phase of the competition in September but they edged the shot stats 17-12 then and Rowe, Federico Bernardeschi and Santiago Casto provide real attacking impetus.

Beating Villa, who have won ten of their 11 Europa League fixtures, may be a tall order but Bologna have failed to score in only one of their last 14 matches and can ensure that it's another entertaining spectacle, especially considering that both sides could be without their first-choice goalkeepers.

Cash in on Matty card

Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash collected his tenth booking of the season in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest and another card could be calling against Bologna.

Cash was carded in a 1-0 win at home to Bologna in September and the Serie A side caused him plenty of problems last Thursday, with him committing two fouls and regularly being targeted.

Ruthless Rowe a cause for concern

Rowe has taken his form to a new level since moving from Marseille to Bologna and he scored his fourth goal in 11 Europa League games in last week’s first-leg defeat.

The former Norwich man had six shots, two of which hit the target, in the home fixture and he looks to carry Bologna’s chief scoring threat.

Aston Villa vs Bologna Bet Builder

Remo Freuler to commit two or more fouls

Bologna's Swiss international has committed five fouls in two meetings with Villa this season and he relishes a physical battle.

Matty Cash to commit two or more fouls

The Villa right-back committed three fouls when Villa hosted Bologna in September and made two more in last Thursday's opening leg.

Jonathan Rowe to have one or more shots on target

The tricky Bologna winger took his Europa League tally to four goals in the opening leg and he had six shots on that occasion.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

Key stats for Aston Villa vs Bologna

♦ Since losing 1-0 at Villa Park in September, Bologna have won all five Europa League away games

♦ Aston Villa have won 15 of their last 17 home matches in Europe

♦ The Villans have won only five of their last 15 games

♦ Both teams have scored in five of Bologna's last eight games

♦ Both teams have scored in Villa's last three fixtures

Aston Villa vs Bologna betting odds

Here are the latest odds for Thursday's match:

Market Odds Aston Villa

3-5 Bologna 17-4 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Aston Villa vs Bologna team news and predicted line-ups

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez was ruled out before kick-off against Nottingham Forest on Sunday and must be assessed while Tyrone Mings and Jadon Sancho are doubts. Boubacar Kamara is sidelined and Ross Barkley is ineligible.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins.

Subs: Lindelof, Bogarde, Maatsen, Bailey, Garcia, Elliott, Luiz, Abraham.

Bologna

Martin Vitik returns from suspension but Jhon Lucumi is banned. Charalampos Lykogiannis and Thijs Dallinga face fitness tests but first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski and Benjamin Dominguez are sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Ravaglia; Mario, Vitik, Heggem, Miranda; Moro, Freuler; Bernardeschi, Ferguson, Rowe; Castro.

Subs: Orsolini, Lykogiannis, Dallinga, Pobega, Cambiaghi, Casale, Castaldo, Odgaard.

Read more:

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Football accumulator tips for Thursday April 16: Back our acca at 17-1 with bet365

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FAQs

When is Aston Villa vs Bologna in the Europa League?

Aston Villa vs Bologna takes place on Thursday, April 16 and kicks off at 8pm GMT.

Where is Aston Villa vs Bologna being played?

The venue for the game is Villa Park, Birmingham.

Where can I watch Aston Villa vs Bologna?

TNT Sports 2 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Aston Villa vs Bologna?

Aston Villa are 3-5 to win, Bologna are a 17-4 chance and the draw is 3-1.

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